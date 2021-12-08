Roussin-Bouchard has fun on course

While she takes golf serious, Roussin-Bouchard finds time to have fun along the journey.

“I played really good last week on Sunday, but to be honest I was just joking around with my caddie,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “We just have to be focused for 45 seconds for each shot, and that was it.”

In fact, it’s not unusual at all to see the golfer make a funny face at a camera when a photographer approaches.

“I’m a clown,” she said. “Every time the photographer is coming, I don’t want to only smile. It’s just funnier when you try some things out.

“I think it’s very important to just enjoy the moment, especially since I’ve been practicing for this particular moment. I’m just trying to be myself.

“If I want to have fun and if I want to show it, I’ll show it. If I want to be focused and have a poker face, I’ll just do it.

“I don’t mind how people are looking at me. If it fits with the moment, I’ll just do it.”

She said her support group – coach, caddie and physical therapist – help keep things at ease.