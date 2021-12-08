Roussin-Bouchard has fun on course

Though leading going into the final 72 holes of the LPGA Q-Series tournament at Highland Oaks to determine status on the women’s pro golf tour for 2022, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard refuses to look back at last week’s success.
“You know in the cart where you have mirrors on the side so you can see back behind you?” Roussin-Bouchard said. “I’ll just break those and just keep going my way. I’m 19 shots behind … that’s my mindset.”
This week’s tournament, which begins on Thursday, is the second of two 72-hole, stroke-play events held in consecutive weeks – the first four rounds were held at Mobile’s Magnolia Grove before moving to the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Dothan.
The scores are cumulative over the two weeks and a cut was made after the first four rounds to the low 70 players and ties advancing to Dothan. The top 45 players and ties at the end of this week will earn 2022 LPGA Tour status. Those finishing outside of the top 20 and ties will also receive 2022 Symetra Tour status, which is the developmental tour of the LPGA.
Roussin-Bouchard, a 21-year-old native of France and former University of South Carolina star who turned pro in August, enters play this week at 19-under-par following scores of 69-67-66-65 in Mobile.
While she takes golf serious, Roussin-Bouchard finds time to have fun along the journey.
“I played really good last week on Sunday, but to be honest I was just joking around with my caddie,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “We just have to be focused for 45 seconds for each shot, and that was it.”
In fact, it’s not unusual at all to see the golfer make a funny face at a camera when a photographer approaches.
“I’m a clown,” she said. “Every time the photographer is coming, I don’t want to only smile. It’s just funnier when you try some things out.
“I think it’s very important to just enjoy the moment, especially since I’ve been practicing for this particular moment. I’m just trying to be myself.
“If I want to have fun and if I want to show it, I’ll show it. If I want to be focused and have a poker face, I’ll just do it.
“I don’t mind how people are looking at me. If it fits with the moment, I’ll just do it.”
She said her support group – coach, caddie and physical therapist – help keep things at ease.
“I’m surrounded by amazing people,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “They are very good at what they do and we’re a very strong team. We have fun and we focus when we have to. It’s a very good balance between being focused and having fun.”
Turning pro hasn’t been too much of adjustment for Roussin-Bouchard. In just her second pro tournament, she picked up a victory on the Ladies European Tour.
“It’s like how do you feel having one more year on your birthday?” Roussin-Bouchard explained. “You don’t really feel a difference. So it’s the same with from being an amateur to being a professional.
“We’ve been raised for that and preparing ourselves for being a professional and so it’s just a change of status on paper. That’s it.”
While Roussin-Bouchard is hopeful of making a living on the golf course, she’s in no way consumed by the sport 24/7.
“I started playing like when I was 3, 4 years old, but it was never only golf,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “And even today, I don’t play only golf because I can’t make myself think golf and eat golf and do golf all of the time.
“At an early age I was already doing martial arts and golf, so I’ve been growing up doing both. It’s still the case today.
“I’m obviously very dedicated to golf, but I’m still training in martial arts and all of that. I practice (golf) a lot, and I need to practice a lot, but I need that extra time outside of golf.”
Participating in martial arts has aided her golf game.
“It definitely helps,” she said. “Today is more about the mental side it helps me with. When I was younger, it was how to get explosive … it helps with physical shape obviously.”
Even more of her spare time is spent studying for classes. She’s still enrolled at South Carolina and is majoring in psychology.
On Wednesday following her final practice round, Roussin-Bouchard was set to take her final exam of the semester online for a statistics class.
She wasn’t too concerned about it.
“In France I went to a way higher level of stats than what I’m doing right now, so I don’t need to practice or anything,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “Last week was a 30-page paper to write for psychology, but I had the topic of the paper two weeks before.”
As for the remainder of the week, Roussin-Bouchard will be able to put the school books down and focus on golf. All along, she will still try to stay loose on the course and not peek ahead to potentially earning a card on the LPGA Tour.
“There’s a moment for everything,” she said. “This week is about this week and then we’ll just see later what happens.”