Schorr leads Emerald Coast Golf Tour at soggy Dothan Country Club

Perhaps the biggest surprise Thursday in the Dothan Pro Classic was the golfers being able to complete 27 holes in what were soggy conditions.

Another surprise was the low scores as 10 golfers shot below par on the Dothan Country Club course in the second day of the event as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.

The first nine holes were played Wednesday after a late start due to steady rain, thus the players finished their first round Thursday morning and played 18 more holes to complete two rounds of the 54-hole tournament.

Stanton Schorr of Columbus, Ga., shot a second round 6-under par 64 to pair with his first round of 66 for a two-day 130 to take a one shot lead over Garrett Osborn of Birmingham, who had rounds of 66-65 going into Friday’s final round.

Schorr, a 25-year-old who played on the college level at Mercer, is playing at the Dothan Country Club for the first time this week despite the close proximity to his hometown.

“I never played in the Future Masters growing up and I lived an hour and 45 minutes away,” Schorr said of the prestigious junior golf tournament in Dothan each summer. “For whatever reason I never played … all my buddies played. I have spent some time in Dothan playing golf at the Robert Trent Jones course in some Q-Schools and had some mixed bag results there.

“It’s nice to finally come here (DCC course). I’m staying with some members that I know and they’ve always taken good care of me whenever I’ve been in Dothan.”

Just two strokes off the pace are Sam Love of Trussville and William Walker of Tuscaloosa, both at 132, while Kirk Thomas of Bozier City, La., is at 134.

A couple of local products are very much in contention as well. Former Providence Christian golfer Calum Masters, who played collegiately at Troy and Georgia, shot a 64 on Thursday to pair with his first round 71 and is five strokes off the pace at 135, as his Jacob Harper of Valley.

Current Troy University golfer Brantley Scott, who was a standout at Rehobeth High, is playing as an amateur and had steady rounds of 69 and 68 for a two-round 137.

The leader, Schorr, didn’t figure they would be able to finish the second round after looking at the weather forecast.

“I was thinking that we would probably play 18 if we were lucky, but we got in 27,” Schorr said. “Yesterday was kind of weird … we waited around and had a little time to warm up and they sent us out. I think everybody was a little unprepared.

“I spent some time last night working after the round. It seemed like we could have played 18 yesterday, but it was kind of a blessing, I felt like, for me because I wasn’t hitting it very good yesterday and got to spend a little time on my golf swing.

“I struck it pretty good all day (Thursday). I had a couple of loose ones … I think I made one bogey in 36 holes … keeping it on the greens and hit some good lag putts. It was pretty solid.

"If I can get a couple of more putts to drop … that’s been the hard part. The golf course has been great and the greens are good. I just wonder if they’ve been able to mow and roll them consistently with the weather like it is. It gets a little tough (putting) outside of a couple of feet, but hopefully we can make some more tomorrow.”

Schorr turned professional in 2019 and says it’s been tougher than he thought it would be on the pro circuit.

“I feel like when you do this for a living, at the end of the day, there’s one winner, so most days you’re a loser in a sense,” Schorr said. “There’s not a ton of victories to be had because there are a lot of guys who play good golf and only one guy can win.

“You throw on top of that travel, especially when you’re traveling out of the country, you’ve got to get on planes, get hotels, eat the right thing and so it’s kind of busy and it’s really expensive.

“On mini-tours, if you’re not in the top five, it (earnings) drops off pretty quick. I played in a tournament a couple of weeks ago and came in ninth and barely covered my entry fee. And then there was still a hotel and food, and even going to CVS to get sunscreen and snacks … it adds up pretty quick.

“I’m fortunate enough to have some guys who help me and are interested in me and support me. I couldn’t do it without those guys.”

Schorr is willing to continue working hard to climb the ladder.

“I’ve never put a time limit on it,” Schorr said. “I’ve just said as long as I feel like I’ve got what it takes and I’m getting better and I feel like I have a chance, then I’m going to keep fighting.

“I think it’s such a grind and you have to be so neutral in every aspect of your mind, your game … you’ve got to be as middle and neutral as you can … never too high and never too low.

“As long as I’m having fun, doing some good stuff and seeing results, I think I’ll stick it out.”

The first group is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. Friday with the leaders slated to tee off 9:32.