Members who will be inducted into the second class of the Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame next month mingled among each other Tuesday night at the Dothan Country Club, getting to know each other and a little about their athletic endeavors.

Dothan’s Mike Schmitz, who created the hall of fame last year to honor local men and women who have dedicated their lives to their families and their communities while also having time to live a healthy lifestyle through sports and adventure, made the rounds talking to those present.

Once the program began, he explained what his vision is all about.

“I know folks in the Wiregrass who are every day, ordinary people who do extraordinary things,” Schmitz told the crowd. “So I thought, how cool would it be to tell a story of the folks of the Wiregrass that work 50, 60, 70 hours a week and still have the commitment, discipline, set goals and do just wonderful things.”

This year’s class is quite impressive: Mike Culbreth (Yoshukai karate), the Medeiros family (boxing), Jatin Patel (wildlife/falconer), Charlene Commerford (esthetician/yoga), Kasey Cooper (softball), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (wrestling), Joe Varner (cyclist), Mary Morgan Howell (wakeboarder) and those representing AMBUCS (therapeutics for disabled individuals).

The group will be officially inducted into the local hall of fame during a dinner ceremony on April 25 at the Dothan Civic Center. Not every member of the incoming class was present Tuesday night due to other obligations, but most were in attendance during the meet and greet.

Culbreth has run a Yoshukai school for 45 years in addition to teaching classes as part of the Dothan Department of Leisure Services athletics program.

“It makes you feel real good after a lot of the work we’ve put in to make our Yoshukai name well known here in Dothan and try to do a good job to have bunch of kids come up with good respective manners and discipline along with the adults,” Culbreth said of the recognition. “It’s very important to me because everything we have done has been based on our reputation, and I hope we’re doing a good job with that.”

John Medeiros and his wife have a daughter and two sons who are heavily involved with boxing and are among the rising young stars in their divisions in the United States.

The father has been the main trainer of his children during their boxing careers, but he now is going to be more there for support.

“Honestly, now it comes to the point that I’m going to be supporting them and watching what they’ve done,” Medeiros said. “But no matter what goes on, they know what we’ve done throughout this journey and that they’ve been taught the right way.”

Jatin Patel, who was born in London but has lived in Dothan 42 years, has been a master class falconer for over 20 years. A falconer is a person who keeps, trains or hunts with falcons.

“I mean, I’m overwhelmed,” Patel said of being among the inductees. “The main thing to me is serving the community and showing the world what adventure is about. How I got involved in falconry is I watched a special on PBS and got intrigued about it.”

Holmes-Smith, a student at Enterprise High School, is one of the top girls prep wrestlers not only in the state, but in the country. She’s also a strong soccer player.

“It’s really awesome to be included in this,” Holmes-Smith said. “It’s something I didn’t know that I was going to be receiving as a sophomore, but to know that I’ve worked hard and gotten all of these accomplishments to be here is really amazing.”

Jon Lee of Dothan was among those representing the local chapter of AMBUCS, which is a national non-profit with volunteers striving to make the world a more accessible place for individuals with disabilities. The Dothan group has purchased 300 amtrykes, which are therapeutic tricycles.

“At Dothan Leisure Services, we ride bikes seasonally out at the fairgrounds with a lot of the people we’ve gotten the trykes for … the three-wheel bike,” Lee said of some of what the organization provides. “Doug Tew (recreation center) got turned into Doug Tew Therapy, and we do day camp there for adults with mental disabilities and I work there now.”

Commerford, a certified yoga instructor, was surprised when informed she would be part of the class.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to be part of it … I’m a little overwhelmed,” Commerford said. “I’m super honored to be in the same room with some of these athletes that have accomplished so much.”

More information about the local hall of fame can be viewed on its website http://www.alabamasportsandadventure.com