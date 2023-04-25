It was themed “A Night Under the Stars,” a fitting description for the star power that was represented in the second class of the Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame induction ceremony Tuesday night at the Dothan Civic Center.

Dothan’s Mike Schmitz, who created the hall of fame last year to honor local men and women who have dedicated their lives to their families and their communities while also having time to live a healthy lifestyle through sports and adventure, organized a glitzy show that well honored the selections.

This year’s class included: Mike Culbreth (Yoshukai karate), the Medeiros family (boxing), Jatin Patel (wildlife/falconer), Charlene Commerford (mountain climber/yoga), Kasey Cooper (softball), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (wrestling), Joe Varner (cyclist), Mary Morgan Howell (wakeboarder) and those representing AMBUCS (therapeutics for disabled individuals).

“We have hall fames for NFL players, NBA players, local coaches, but how about every day, ordinary, hard-working people that just do extraordinary things,” Schmitz said. “They deserve to be celebrated and that’s what tonight is about … people who have jobs and families and work 50 hours a week, but take the time and discipline and just do wonderful things in our community and adventures.

“So tonight, we’re just going to celebrate them, do something they deserve that selfishly I’ve been dreaming about.”

Schmitz is an avid adventurer himself, having summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked to the first base camp of Mt. Everest, swam from Alcatraz to the Golden Gate Bridge and bicycled across the United States to raise money for neglected and abused children. He also competed in over 100 triathlons and the Ironman competition in Hawaii.

A video of each inductee was show on a large screen and then they were brought up to the stage to receive a medal to be put around their neck by Schmitz, who gave them all a “woo-woo” cheer.

Below are a few of the comments made by the inductees.

AMBUCS of the Wiregrass: Jon Lee and Jessica Robinson represented the local chapter of AMBUCS, which is a national non-profit with volunteers striving to make the world a more accessible place for individuals with disabilities. The Dothan group has purchased 300 amtrykes, which are therapeutic tricycles.

“Don’t give up,” Lee said. “I think the kids and even adults that we’ve gotten these trykes for … they may think the same thing. Perseverance, don’t give up and go through daily struggles like everybody else and usually you’ll come out happy at the end. That’s how it’s been with getting these bikes for people. We really enjoy it.”

Charlene Commerford: A certified yoga instructor in Dothan who climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in the region of Tanzania.

“There was just something inside me that made me want to go do an epic adventure,” Commerford said. “I’m really proud of (climbing) Kilimanjaro. A quote that I live by is well-behaved women rarely make history. This climb for example, I was told I shouldn’t travel by myself, I was asked how my husband felt about it … I was a little bit different because I don’t see a problem at all with a woman packing up their own stuff and traveling. I had the full support of my husband and my family and they encouraged me to do it.”

Jatin Patel: Born in London but has lived in Dothan 42 years, Patel has been a master class falconer for over 20 years. A falconer is a person who keeps, trains or hunts with falcons.

“One of my biggest accomplishments that I think that I’ve achieved is to educate the people and the public about falconry, because there’s less than 4,000 of us in the whole United States. Just seeing the people’s joy and laughter when they get to be that close to a bird of prey or raptor, that’s pretty cool because most people don’t get a chance in their lifetime to do that.”

Evelyn Holmes-Smith: A student at Enterprise High School, Holmes-Smith is one of the top girls prep wrestlers not only in the state, but in the country. She’s also a strong soccer player.

“I’ve always been a soccer player,” Holmes-Smith said. “Like that was my goal … I was like, ‘I want to go to Auburn to play soccer.’ Then I came to wrestling, and I was like, ‘I really love this sport’ and it has just changed my way. Seeing my accomplishments, there are a lot more opportunities for me in college in everything. Not only getting the accomplishments, but it’s really improved my life and helped me to influence more people.”

Joe Varner: Is a longtime cyclist who also serves as the president of the Dothan Area Cyclists and director of the Tri-States 100 race.

“One of the quotes that inspires me is a quote that’s attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King,” Varner said. “He said that we need to learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we’ll perish together as fools. It’s one of the things we strive to do as part of our club and as part of our event is when you can look across the group of faces and see a lot of diversity … you can see a lot of people that look like your community. That’s what cycling should be; that’s what our event should be.”

Mary Morgan Howell: A professional wakeboarder from Dothan, Howell has won numerous regional, national and world championships. This past season at age 19, she won three of four tournaments during the season and finished second in the other in being ranked the No. 1 woman pro wakeboarder in the world by the WWA (World Wake Association).

“The awards are amazing, but I just really feel blessed to be able to do this every single day,” Howell said. “The experiences of traveling and the relationships I’ve been able to make … my coaches and my parents and my family for their support and my sponsors … to me is the most cool part about what I get to do.”

Mike Culbreth: Culbreth has run a Yoshukai school for 45 years in addition to teaching classes as part of the Dothan Department of Leisure Services athletics program.

“When I first started taking karate I was still in high school … a lot of my friends were taking martial arts and I had done a little bit of boxing and wrestling,” Culbreth said. “I was always interested in martial arts and I started taking it and fell in love with it. When I started, I have never stopped taking karate even now. I’ll be 68 at my next birthday and I have probably put on somewhere between 200 and 300 tournaments. I’ve probably competed in a minimum of 200 tournaments.”

Team Medeiros: John Medeiros and his wife, Angelie, have a daughter, Jadalie, and two sons, Jonathan and Sebastian, who are heavily involved with boxing and are among the rising young stars in their divisions in the United States. The father has been the main trainer of his children during their boxing careers.

“We are a boxing family and team,” Jonathan said. “It stated 14 years ago when I was 7 years old and started boxing. The amount of events we have been involved in are in the hundreds. It’s very hard to do a sport as a whole family and be altogether at once at the same place supporting each other, and I find that as a great accomplishment.”

Kasey Cooper: The former Dothan High, Auburn University and Team USA softball star, Cooper ended her career as the SEC's all-time leader in RBI with 270, a mark that stands ninth in NCAA Division I history. Cooper is one of only two players in SEC history to amass 250 hits and 250 RBI in a career. She majored in engineering and was due to graduate medical school on Wednesday.

“Contrary to what people might believe, probably my favorite awards happen to be around my volunteering and my academic awards,” Cooper said. “I feel two of our greatest accomplishments can be summarized in what people think about me, especially around the community, and who they think about me. They know me more than a softball player.

“Probably my favorite memory after a game is a little kid came up to me and her mom was like, ‘Tell her what you want to be.’ And she goes, ‘I want to be an engineer just like you.’ That is the first time I was kind of caught off guard and I had tears in my eyes and I still get goose bumps, because I just feel that representation matters and having little girls being able to see I was a mechanical engineer, I played softball and I was good at both. I think that matters, and it might not have made a difference in anybody else’s life, but that little girl saw it.”