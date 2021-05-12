Shelton pounds Wallace to win ACCC Championship

OZARK – Ethan Kavanagh led off the game with a home run for the Wallace Govs. But after that, it was all Shelton State.

After quickly scoring one run in the top of the second, Shelton State’s lead-off hitter connected for a grand slam to put the Bucs firmly in control. They built on that lead to take a commanding 22-6 win.

The victory earned the Bucs the ACCC Baseball Championship and a trip to the NJCAA World Series. For legendary coach Bobby Sprowl, it will mark his fifth trip to the World Series in his long career.

“I worked our guys really hard all year long,” Sprowl said. “I’ve probably worked them harder than any team I’ve ever had. But still, I didn’t expect two games like this against Wallace Dothan. They are a very good team and they could erupt for five runs at any time.”

But that big inning never came for the Govs. Sprowl said it never happened because “our pitchers did a really good job.”

And Sprowl credits the two lopsided wins against the Govs to one other thing.

“We caught them at a really good time,” Sprowl said. “We were really hot at the plate and were swinging the bats well.