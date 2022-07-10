Slocomb native Clay Holmes chosen for MLB All-Star Game

In a rare accomplishment, the Wiregrass will have representation at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Clay Holmes, a 2011 Slocomb High graduate who is now the closer for the New York Yankees, was named to the American League All-Star team Sunday. The official word came on ESPN’s MLB All-Star Selection Show.

Holmes, a native of Slocomb, is believed to be the first Wiregrass player who played high school ball in the area to be part of the all-star game in 62 years. Hartford native and Geneva County High School graduate Early Wynn played in his seventh all-star game in 1960.

The Wiregrass has had several natives compete in the all-star game but who left the area in early childhood – notably MLB hall of famers Don Sutton (Clio) and Monte Irvin (Haleburg) among others.

Now in his fifth year in the major leagues, Holmes has had a breakout season for the Yankees, who picked up the Slocomb native in a trade last July from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Holmes has become one of the top relief aces in baseball this season.

Behind his signature power sinker pitch and a cerebral approach to pitching, Holmes has a 4-0 record with a 0.46 earned run average and 16 saves in 18 opportunities for the Yankees going into Sunday night’s game against Boston.

In 391/3 innings over 38 appearances, he has 40 strikeouts and allowed only six walks. He has given up just two earned runs and has not allowed a home run all season in facing 148 batters overall. His walks/hits to innings pitched (WHIP) ratio is 0.74 and opposing batters are hitting only .165 against him.

The ERA and the WHIP are best among all American League relievers with more than 30 innings pitched and his 16 saves are tied for fifth most in the league, while the .165 average is third best among top relievers.

“I think he is really good about taking the analytical process of understanding the information, then going through the physical and mental process of executing at a high level in the game,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said in an interview with The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler in a July 6 story.

“Usually, you either get guys who can process the information then struggle to apply it, or you get guys who are really good at executing but don’t need to know much more about it. Clay has a nice balance of being able to handle information and apply it at a high level.”

Mostly a four-pitch hurler (curveball, fastball, sinker, slider) while with Pittsburgh (2018 to July 2021), Holmes has mostly used his sinker this season with an occasional slider mixed in. According to the Athletic story, he has thrown his sinker 82 percent of the time this season.

Holmes said he has gotten more comfortable throwing the sinker, especially in key situations.

“One of the big things for me was starting to throw two-strike sinkers,” Holmes said in the Athletic interview. “It was something I was starting to look at in Pittsburgh, but typically when you get to two strikes, you want to go to something to get swing-and-miss.

“I had a slider and a curveball that had decent swing numbers, and on paper it usually looked to me like I needed to throw those more with two strikes. As time went on — especially against righties — I realized there was a lot of room to throw my sinker with two strikes. I started to learn that the sinker was playing even better because of the two-strike count.”

With his effective sinker, opposing hitters are constantly hitting ground balls – and usually for outs. Prior to an appearance Saturday night, his groundball rate was 82.6 percent. The second-highest rate of ground balls among qualified relievers is 64.8 percent – nearly 20 percentage points behind the Yankee closer.

His success with New York has now led to an all-star appearance – a rare feat for a Wiregrass baseball player.