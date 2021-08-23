 Skip to main content
Slocomb native Clay Holmes reinstated from COVID-19 IL list by Yankees
Slocomb native Clay Holmes reinstated from COVID-19 IL list by Yankees

Slocomb native and current New York Yankees' pitcher Clay Holmes was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.

Holmes spent nearly two weeks on the list, but is now available for work out of the bullpen for the two-game series at Atlanta on Monday and Tuesday.

Holmes, who was traded to the Yankees from Pittsburgh on June 26, has made 12 relief appearances since the All-Star break and has posted a 4.97 ERA in 12 innings during that time.

