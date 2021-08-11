Slocomb’s Holmes goes on COVID IL for Yanks

Slocomb native and New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes was placed on the COVID IL Wednesday afternoon before the Yankees game at Kansas City.

The 28-year-old Holmes reported symptoms and the team was still awaiting test results as of Wednesday afternoon. Brooks Kriske was activated to take his place on the roster

Holmes is the latest Yankee to possibly have COVID. Already, Anthony Rizzo, Gary Sanchez, Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery are also currently out with the virus. Holmes is the 11th player since mid-July to be placed on the COVID IL by the Yankees.

Just two days ago, Holmes picked up his first win as a Yankee since being traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 26th. The win came during Monday’s 8-6 win over the Royals. Holmes pitched the 10th inning and gave up a run that tied the game, but the Yankees won it in the 11th.

Overall, the 2011 Slocomb graduate has pitched 8 1/3 innings over seven appearances for New York and has a 1-0 record, 2.16 earned run average, seven strikeouts and one walk.