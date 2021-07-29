Slocomb’s Holmes has successful debut with Yankees

Three days after getting traded to the New York Yankees, Slocomb’s Clay Holmes made his debut with his new team Thursday afternoon – and it was a successful one.

Sporting a new look with shorter hair and no facial hair and wearing jersey No. 35, the relief pitcher was inserted to the mound in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 14-0 rout of the Yankees and he retired the side in order. He induced a groundout and a fly out before recording his first strikeout as a Yankee. He threw 12 pitches, nine for strikes.

Holmes was traded on Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates for two New York minor leaguers who regarded among the top 30 in the Yankee system --- Diego Castillo and Hoy Jun Park.

The 28-year-old Holmes had been on Pittsburgh’s roster since the 2018 season. He was a ninth round pick of the Pirates in 2011.

Holmes had an up-and-down season with the Pirates with a 3-2 record, a 4.93 earned run average and 44 strikeouts over 42 innings.

After a slow start where he gave up seven runs over five appearances and four innings, Holmes had a strong surge from mid-April to mid-June, allowing just two earned runs over 21 2/3 innings and 21 appearances with 20 strikeouts.