Slocomb’s Holmes shines in playoff debut with Yankees

Slocomb native and New York Yankee pitcher Clay Holmes had a successful playoff debut Tuesday during New York’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the American League wildcard game at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Inserted to the mound in the bottom of the third inning with the Yankees already trailing 3-0, Holmes inherited a two-on, no-out situation, but got a strikeout and a ground-ball double play to get the Yankees out of the inning without further damage.

Holmes allowed a lead-off single in the bottom of the fourth, but got another ground-ball double play to wipe out the runner. He then got a fly out to end the inning.

Overall, he pitched two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one over five batters pitched.

For Holmes, the playoff outing completed a strong finish to his season. After being traded to New York on July 26 from Pittsburgh, he earned a 5-2 record and a 1.61 earned run average over 25 games and 28 innings with the Yankees. He struck out 24 and walked only four.

Counting his first half of the season with Pittsburgh, Holmes finished with an 8-4 record and 3.60 ERA overall for the season. He struck out 78 and walked 29 over 70 innings and 69 games.