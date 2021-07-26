Slocomb's Holmes traded by Pirates to N.Y. Yankees

Slocomb’s Clay Holmes is headed to the Bronx and Yankee pinstripes.
He is also moving from the National League to the American League and from a cellar dweller to a potential playoff team.
Holmes, a relief pitcher, was obtained by the American League East New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The Pirates picked up minor league infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Jun Park in the trade.
The Yankees, currently in third place in the AL East, hope Holmes can help their bullpen in a run to the playoffs. He leaves a Pirate team that has the second worst record in the National League and fifth worst in the majors.
The 28-year-old Holmes had been on Pittsburgh’s roster since the 2018 season. He was a ninth round pick of the Pirates in 2011.
Holmes has had an up-and-down season. He currently has a 3-2 record, 4.93 earned run average and 44 strikeouts over 42 innings.
After a slow start where he gave up seven runs over five appearances and four innings, Holmes had a strong surge from mid-April to mid-June, allowing just two earned runs over 21 2/3 innings and 21 appearances with 20 strikeouts.
He struggled in three straight outings – two in Milwaukee and one in Washington—June 11-14, but finished the month strong with five scoreless innings and six strikeouts. He has had two rough outings this month, though he recorded a perfect inning Friday at San Francisco and retired the two only batters he faced on Saturday in his last two appearances.
One of the big attractions with Holmes is his sinker ball, which has helped him produce a 72.8 percent ground-ball rate. He has allowed only 16 fly-ball outs (three were pop-ups) and has induced 83 ground ball outs.
For his career, he has allowed only 10 home runs in 119 2/3 innings. He has a 5-7 career record and a 5.57 earned run average, mostly in relief. He did start a few games early in his career.
Holmes has yet to reach arbitration but will be arbitration eligible for the first time this winter. He’s makes scarcely more than the league minimum (reportedly $650,000 a year) and can be controlled all the way through the 2024 season if he ultimately sticks in the bullpen, according to MLB rumors’ Steve Adams. He is also out of minor league options and cannot be sent down without first being exposed to waivers.