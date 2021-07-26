Slocomb's Holmes traded by Pirates to N.Y. Yankees

Slocomb’s Clay Holmes is headed to the Bronx and Yankee pinstripes.

He is also moving from the National League to the American League and from a cellar dweller to a potential playoff team.

Holmes, a relief pitcher, was obtained by the American League East New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The Pirates picked up minor league infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Jun Park in the trade.

The Yankees, currently in third place in the AL East, hope Holmes can help their bullpen in a run to the playoffs. He leaves a Pirate team that has the second worst record in the National League and fifth worst in the majors.

The 28-year-old Holmes had been on Pittsburgh’s roster since the 2018 season. He was a ninth round pick of the Pirates in 2011.

Holmes has had an up-and-down season. He currently has a 3-2 record, 4.93 earned run average and 44 strikeouts over 42 innings.

After a slow start where he gave up seven runs over five appearances and four innings, Holmes had a strong surge from mid-April to mid-June, allowing just two earned runs over 21 2/3 innings and 21 appearances with 20 strikeouts.