Snell's strong pitching helps Wallace College sweep LBW

Kade Snell was all smiles after his pitching performance Thursday afternoon. It was easy to see why.

Pitching for the Wallace Govs, the Wicksburg High School native tossed a complete game three-hit shutout against the LBW Saints. Snell’s performance led to a 3-0 win for the Govs in game two of their doubleheader.

In game one, the Govs followed one of their usual scripts — let the opponent jump out to a lead before scoring runs of their own. The Govs spotted the Saints a 3-0 lead, but the Govs rallied for seven runs in the fifth on way to a 9-4 win.

As for Snell, the first thing he said was “I’m so happy! I felt really good out there today. I felt good even before I took the mound. So I knew it was going to be a good day.”

It was indeed a good day.

In addition to giving up only the three hits, Snell struck out five and didn’t walk a single batter in seven innings of work. He did hit one batter.

Wallace gave Snell all the support he would need in the bottom of the first inning. The Govs’ first four batters all reached base against LBW starter Adam Lowery.

Ethan Kavanagh got things rolling when he doubled over the centerfielder’s head. Chaz Salter walked then Zane Faulk doubled to bring Kavanagh and Salter home. Headland’s Jake Killingsworth then singled to plate Faulk. That was all of the scoring for the game as Snell simply shut down the LBW offense.

“The biggest thing is I was in complete control of all of my pitches,” he said. “My fastball had a good run on it, tailing away from the right-handed batters. But my cutter was awesome today.”

As for game one, Wallace went into the fifth inning trailing 3-0. But in that fifth inning, the Govs sent 12 batters to the plate, collecting six hits and three walks. The Govs also knocked LBW starting pitcher Holt Steed out of the game. Before his final inning, Steed had held Wallace scoreless, only giving up four total hits.

The Govs first got on the scoreboard with a two-RBI double by Salter. Faulk, who had walked, later scored the third run on a wild pitch and that was the last batter Steed faced.

Steed’s replacement Evan Clark only fanned the flames. Killingsworth was the first batter Clark faced and he knocked in run number four with an RBI single to right field. After a walk to Michael Machin, Auston Welsh brought home a run with his sacrifice fly to right field. Jacob Pierce and Ethan Kavanagh each had RBI singles to give the Govs a 7-3 lead at the end of the fifth.

After sitting through a long inning, Wallace starter Clete Hartzog walked the first two batters he faced to start the sixth. But with the help of two relievers, the Govs got out of the inning only giving up one run. Cole English ended up getting the save, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings.

Any hope the Saints had of coming back were quickly dashed in the bottom of the sixth when the Govs tacked on a couple of insurance runs. Faulk hit an RBI triple to left field while Killingsworth connected for this third hit of the game — an RBI single to left field.

“We played well today,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “We were fortunate enough to come back in that first game. And Kade just shut them down in the second game. We hit a lot of line drives in that second game, but most of them were right at them.”

Wallace improves to 17-11 overall and 7-3 in conference play. LBW falls to 9-16 overall and 1-5 in the conference. The two teams complete their conference series Saturday at noon in Andalusia.