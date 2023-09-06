An example of how competitive Dothan’s Amy and Brad Brown are on the tennis court can be illustrated by a state mixed doubles tournament at the Westgate Tennis Center 14 years ago.

At the time, Amy was pregnant with their daughter, Ella, and wasn’t expected to play in the event

“She was born in November and I’m out here in September,” Amy said. “I was on the team, but I wasn’t supposed to play, but somebody got injured or sick, so I had to play. So he would make me stand back at the baseline.”

Brad, an accomplished tennis player, basically took on the other duo single-handedly, though Amy was out there doing her best as needed.

“I’m like, ‘If it comes to you, hit it … everything else (I’ll get),’” Brown remembers.

The two will be among approximately 500 players competing this weekend as Dothan hosts the USTA Alabama Mixed Doubles Championships Thursday through Sunday. Matches will be played on 34 clay courts in two age divisions – 18-over and 40-over – among three sites: Westgate Tennis Center, Dothan Country Club and Azalea Swim and Tennis Club.

Amy and Brad met through tennis and eventually became playing partners before marrying several years later. This week, they will be part of a Dothan team competing in the 40-over division on the 9.0 level.

The sport has become a way of life for the two.

“I’ve been playing 23 years,” Amy said. “I started fresh out here right after they built these (WTC) courts with a friend of mine. We just started hitting … didn’t know what we were doing … then somebody who was playing in the USTA league asked us to play a match with them, so we started playing and have been playing ever since.”

The only time off for a bit was when she was pregnant with Ella, who was named the Dothan Eagle High School Female Tennis Player of the Year this past spring as an eighth grader at Providence Christian.

“Besides that, we haven’t stopped,” Amy said. “When she (Ella) was 6 weeks old, she was in a stroller out here and we were back hitting.”

Brad has been involved with tennis since his childhood days when he played competitively on a state-wide level. While he may be the top player in the family, Amy certainly contributes when they team up against the competition.

“Very good at the net and very, very competitive,” Brad said of his wife’s strengths. “She doesn’t like to lose – at all.”

Amy says the two having the same hobby has been enjoyable.

“I tell people all of the time it’s so much more fun when you enjoy the same things, you know?” Amy said. “And luckily we both enjoy tennis. When he is as good as he is; it just helps. He can tell me where to go and what to do.

“He knows so much about tennis … I mean, years and years. When I was first starting he was so patient with me and he just sees everything way more than I do. Just playing together for so long, you just know what the other one is going to do.”

The two even make tennis part of their vacation plans.

“We’ve played two or three national husband and wife tournaments down in Ponte Vedra, Florida,” Brad said. “There is a big tournament at TOPS’L (Beach & Racquet Resort) in Destin every year.

“We missed it this year because we were helping coach Providence’s tennis team and it kind of conflicted, but we had gone for 15 or 16 years in a row before that. Some of our vacations are tennis tournaments.”

Brad says many friendships have been made with players from throughout the state.

“With this mixed doubles, we’ve been playing it roughly 20 years and it’s lot of the same ones every year,” he said of the players. “Some of the connections and people you make through this are unreal.”

While they play tournaments on occasion, each Wednesday night is penciled in to play at Westgate with friends they’ve made throughout the years.

“I can remember I was pregnant with Ella and my mom was like, ‘I’m going to keep Ella for you on Wednesday nights because y’all have always done that,’” Amy said. “Unless it is snowing or thunderstorms, we’re out here year around on Wednesdays.”

The two are excited about the tournament ahead.

“Dothan is the best courts, the best community … they’re so good at putting on tournaments here,” Amy said. “Obviously we love it because we’re home. It just runs so smoothly. We have a party on Friday night at Water World that everybody enjoys.

“Our 9.0 team has won several years in a row, and then you go to sectional, which will be in Mobile. There is tough competition this year. There is a Huntsville team that is really strong and a Decatur team that is really strong. It’s going to be tough, but Dothan has had some good teams in mix that have gone to sectionals.”

Brad says the tournament means a lot for the city.

“I don’t know if everybody realizes what the economic impact is for Dothan to have this tournament here that we’ve had 20-plus years,” Brad said. “You’ve got 500-plus that are coming to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants.”

No matter what happens this week, the two are sure to be back on the courts often.

Asked how long they plan to keep playing, Amy responded, “Forever … I hope so. We have tons of friends that even now we get out and play with that are in their 70s.

“I look at them and they’re still great players, so I hope we can play for a long, long time.”