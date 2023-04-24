Two local youth athletes were among four presented Alabama State Games medals as Athletes of the Year recipients during a recent ceremony at the Alabama state capitol.

Zoe Sexton of Wicksburg, a 7-year-old who competed in the baton twirling competition at last year’s event held in the Wiregrass, and Josiah Williams, a 12-year-old track and field athlete from Opp, were joined by 68-year-old Tim Lawrence, who participated in pickleball, and 53-year old Elizabeth Johnson of Birmingham, who competed in swimming, as the honorees.

The four will light the way carrying an authentic Olympic torch from the 1996 Atlanta Games into Bartow Arena on the UAB campus to highlight the opening ceremony on June 9 to begin the 40th Anniversary of the State Games to be held in Birmingham.

“We want to make these moments special for our Athletes of the Year,” Alabama State Games Founder Ron Creel said. “These individuals represent the Games and us throughout the year.

“They are literally torchbearers within their communities and for the following year’s Games. We want to allow them every opportunity to shine brightly; not only as individuals who have accomplished great things but as representatives of the Alabama State Games.”

The four athletes met with Governor Kay Ivey during the visit to Montgomery

“For almost 40 years, the Alabama State Games has done a great job at encouraging Alabama athletes to be their best by promoting academics, sportsmanship and leadership,” Gov. Ivey said. “I was proud to welcome the Games’ athletes of the year to the Alabama state capitol, recognizing them for their recent athletic achievements.

“With the competition returning to Birmingham this summer, I look forward to seeing how these championed athletes, along with new competitors, fare in the 2023 Alabama State Games.”

Sexton has been baton twirling with The Alabama Twirling Angels since the month before her third birthday and is a straight-A student. Along with her success in the classroom, she also participates on a competition dance team, has won multiple pageant titles, and cheers for her school's Mites cheer squad. She has brought home gold medals at the Alabama State Games for the past two years.

Williams is a sixth grader at Opp Middle School and enjoys all sports including football, baseball and of course track and field. The Alabama State Games was his first competitive track competition. Josiah’s mother makes the 45-minute drive to Daleville for her son to be a member of an organized track and field program.

To register for this year’s event, go to www.alagames.com.