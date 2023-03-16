KINSTON – How important of a race is the Hardee’s Rattler 250 at the South Alabama Speedway to five-time champion Ty Majeski, who is a full-time driver on NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series?

A check of his traveling schedule over the past week is a good indicator of how much stock the 28-year-old puts in the event held at the 4/10-mile asphalt oval located on Hwy. 52 between Kinston and Opp.

He’ll race in the Truck Series on Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway and then compete at the South Alabama Speedway on Sunday for the 47th running of the Rattler 250, which begins at 2 p.m.

It will culminate a hectic two-week schedule for the Wisconsin native.

“It actually started last week,” Majeski explained earlier this week while at SAS for a practice run. “Started in Wisconsin on Thursday (last week) and drove down to Pensacola.

“I raced Pensacola on Friday and Saturday (Sunshine State 200). I had to drive up to Charlotte … I had some simulator stuff I had to do for ThorSport (racing team) and Ford. That was on Monday and Tuesday.

“Drove back down here Tuesday afternoon and we’re testing here today (Wednesday) and Thursday. Friday morning to Atlanta. Qualify the truck in Atlanta Friday afternoon.

“Race the truck Saturday (afternoon) and then I’ve got a private flight set up from Atlanta to here in hopes of making (Rattler 250) qualifying Saturday afternoon. Then race here Sunday and then back up to Wisconsin.”

A year ago, Majeski won the Rattler Super Late Models race for the third straight year, adding on to back-to-back victories in 2016 and 2017. The five Rattler 250 wins is a record. Ronnie Sanders had the record for most wins with three (1982, 1999, 2001) before Majeski broke the mark and added onto it.

He will surely be the favorite in the 35-car field that will be battling for a Rattler record payout of $25,000 to the winner.

“We’ve been sort of running the same package here for quite some time and we unloaded with it again today and it was right where it always is,” Majeski said of his practice run.

“It’s been a good track for us, so if I don’t make qualifying Saturday afternoon, I feel like we can still get it done from taking a provisional and starting from the back.

“We love being down here, and this track just kind of suits my driving style and our package and glad we can make the effort to make it happen this weekend. So I feel like we have as good a chance this weekend as we have ever. I feel really good about our car so far.”

Majeski said it’s not that difficult to switch back and forth between racing a truck and a car.

“There almost so much different that it doesn’t even affect you,” Majeski said. “In other words, if I was driving something that was closer to this … like maybe a late model stock for example on a short track … that almost is harder to go back and forth than a truck, because they are so different.

“It’s not a big deal going back and forth. They’re just two totally different disciplines. I’m excited to have the opportunity to do both and have a chance to win.”

Majeski, who was raised in Seymour, Wis., and first raced here in 2015, has become a fan favorite. Not in his wildest dreams could he imagine becoming so popular at a track in rural south Alabama. He cherishes the time on the road with his crew and for the fan following he has at SAS.

“Nah, it’s crazy,” Majeski said. “And to travel with great people. These guys are my race team, but we’re a family at this point. I think this is year 11 for us together, so we’ve been doing this a long time and have won a lot of races and lost a lot of races, but we’ve done it together and it’s been a blast.”

Majeski feels good about where he’s at in his racing career.

“I’m able to go to the race track and make a living driving race cars,” he said. “That has always been my dream. I once wanted to be a (NASCAR) Cup driver as a lot of us do, but I’m very satisfied where I’m at with my career if this is as far as I make.

“Having a chance to go win every time you hit the race track, whether it’s in a truck or in a late model and you’re making a living doing it, it’s hard to beat that.”

The Rattler 250 is the main event of a three-day race weekend which kicks off the season at the speedway.

Local feature races are scheduled for Friday starting at 7 p.m. weather permitting and the Grasshopper Baby Rattler 125 Pro Late Model race is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tickets for all three days of the 47th Rattler Weekend can be purchased at the gate. For prices and more information, go to www.southalabamaspeedway.com