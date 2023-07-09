Dothan National and AUM Green captured victories Sunday at the Dixie Youth Boys 12U State Ozone Tournament to set up a Monday afternoon showdown for a spot in Tuesday’s finals.

Dothan National downed Opelika 9-2 and AUM defeated Taylor/Rehobeth 16-1 on Sunday to create the match-up. The two teams are the only remaining unbeaten clubs left in the tournament and will play at 1 p.m. Monday with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. championship game. The loser has to return to the field later Monday for a losers’ bracket game at 5 p.m.

In other action on Sunday, Dothan American stayed alive with a 9-2 win over Greenville, Troy edged Auburn Orange 10-8 on a walk-off homer and Auburn Blue blanked Montgomery American 13-0, all in losers’ bracket play.

The tournament has six games scheduled for Monday to reduce the field to three teams. Action starts at 11 a.m. with Dothan American facing Southeastern Montgomery and Opelika playing Troy in losers’ bracket games. Taylor/Rehobeth and Auburn Blue meet in a 1 p.m. losers’ bracket game, while the Dothan National-AUM game is going on.

The tournament continues with two more losers’ bracket games at 5 p.m.

A losers’ bracket game is scheduled for early Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the championship at 3 p.m.

The tournament winner advances to the World Series in Ruston, La., on Aug. 4.

Dothan National 10, Opelika 2: After giving up two runs in the top of the first, Dothan National pitching dominated the rest of the way, allowing only one base runner in the final five innings.

In fact, after the first two Opelika batters reached on an error and a single, Dothan pitchers Alex Prado and Jaxon Morales retired 17 of the last 18 batters in the game, including the last 14. Only an error in the second inning prevented perfection after the first two batters.

Prado went 3 1/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs and the hit, while striking out two. Morales struck six of eight batters in 2 2/3 innings to finish the game.

After scoring a run in the bottom of the first, the Dothan offense scored three runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings to pull away.

Griffin Bush delivered a RBI sac fly in the first to score DK Williams, who walked earlier in the inning. Prado accounted for the second-inning runs with a three-run homer, putting Dothan National in front 4-2.

In the third, Tyler Gallardo delivered a two-run triple and Hudson Walker singled home a run. In the fourth, Prado doubled home a run, while Williams singled in one and later scored on a passed ball.

Prado finished the game 2-for-2 with four runs batted in. Gallardo and Walker also had two hits each with Gallardo driving in two runs and Walker one.

For Opelika, Jack Brandon reached on an error and Weston Rice singled in the first with Brandon scoring on Tucker Underwood’s ground out and Rice coming home on AG Henry’s ground out.

AUM Green 16, Taylor/Rehobeth 1: Following a 1-1 tie after the first inning, AUM seized command and never let go, rolling to the win behind six runs in the second, two in the third and seven more in the fourth.

AUM belted four homers in the rout, including three in the fourth on solo shots by Parker Dunlap and Ethan Dabney and a two-run blast by Xavier Manigault. Taylor Stiner drilled a three-run homer in the second.

Zae McElveen led a 15-hit AUM attack, going 3-for-3 with a run batted in. Dabney and Devin Tolliver added two hits each as 11 of the 12 AUM Green batters recorded at least one safety.

Taylor/Rehobeth earned only two hits off AUM pitching. BJ Williams had a double in the first and Kaden Poe a single in the second. Williams scored the lone run during an error on Bryson Gibson ground ball.

Mason Roosendaal and Mason Henry combined on the two-hitter for AUM Green. Both went two innings with Roosendaal allowing the two hits. Both struck four and Roosendaal issued the only walk.

Dothan American 9, Greenville 2: Dothan American scored eight runs in the second inning and rode the solid pitching of Chandler Nash, Kayleb Parker and Aiden Wallace to earn the win.

The three pitchers combined to allow only two runs and three hits over six innings. Chandler, the winning pitcher, went 2 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and two runs, while striking out three. Parker worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit. Wallace pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one runner on a hit batter.

The eight-run inning started with Dawson Deloney and Malachi Toliver both earning a walk. Wallace reached to load the bases when his sacrifice bunt was misplayed for on error. After a strikeout, Judson Tyler singled home Deloney. Two batters later, Chandler delivered a two-run double and Slade Woodham followed with a two-run single to make it 6-0.

Following an error on a George Adkinson fly ball, Winston Bass earned a two-run double and Sloan Thomas a RBI single to make it 9-0.

An inning before, Adkinson scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt for the first run.

Greenville scored in the top of the third as Dawson Barbaree had a run-scoring double and scored on a Dylan Garlock ground out.

Dothan American had seven hits, led by Thomas with two hits.

Keller Huggins and Cooper De Le Ree had the other hits outside of Barbaree’s double for Greenville, which was eliminated.

Troy 10, Auburn Orange 8: J.D. Vaughan belted a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Troy a 10-8 losers’ bracket victory over Auburn Orange.

In a game that featured four lead changes, Auburn Orange had taken an 8-7 lead with a three-run top of the sixth. Jesus Castellano belted a one-out solo homer to cut the margin to a run. Tyler Cosby was hit by a pitch and Lucas Linden singled to put runners at first and second. After an infield fly out, Jake Gross drew a walk to load the bases and Clymer Hendrickson followed with a two-run single to put Auburn in front.

Troy, though, rallied in the bottom half to claim the win. Ryan Copeland singled to open the inning and Waters Smelcer drew a walk. Vaughan then belted a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence to win the game.

It was one of four home runs for Troy and one of seven in the game. Bradunn Golden hit a two-run homer and Connor Sampley and Copeland both hit solo shots in addition to Vaughan’s homer for Troy. Charlie Garnett hit a solo homer and Jason Howell a two-run shot to go with Castellano’s homer for Auburn Orange.

Copeland and Connor Sanders led the Troy offense as both went 3-for-3. Copeland drove in two runs. Golden added two hits and drove in three runs.

Cope Russell was the winning pitcher in relief, working the final inning.

Howell, Hendrickson, and Linden all had two hits for Auburn Orange, which was eliminated. Howell drove in three runs and Hendrickson two.

Auburn Blue 13, Montgomery American 0: Three Auburn Blue pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout and nine strikeouts and Auburn Blue pulled away late with three runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to take the losers’ bracket victory.

Dane Wells, Thad Swartzentruber and Bennett Barron combined on the shutout. Wells, the starter, went 2 2/3 innings, striking out three, while not allowing a hit and walking two. Swartzentruber went 2 1/3, striking six of eight batters he faced and allowing one hit. Barron went the last inning, giving up two hits.

Offensively, Nicholas King, Swartzentruber and Owen England all had two hits for Auburn Blue with King driving in two runs and England one. Carter Lowe earned a two-run single and Cannon Yates had a RBI ground out.

Elijah Rambo had a double and Oliver Skipworth and Reed Holman had a single each for Montgomery American, which was eliminated with the loss.