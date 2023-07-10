Dothan American’s and Taylor/Rehobeth’s experience in the Dixie Youth Boys 12U Ozone State Tournament came to an end Monday at the G. Marvin Lewis Youth Sports Complex in Dothan.

Dothan National lost its first game early Monday night and had to play a late game Monday against Southeastern of Montgomery to stay alive. National lost 16-6 to AUM Green, which advanced to Tuesday’s championship game with an unbeaten record.

Dothan American couldn’t overcome a hard-hitting attack from Southeastern of Montgomery and fell 8-3. The loss eliminated Dothan, but not after a 2-2 record in the tournament.

“I am proud of the boys,” Dothan American coach Robert Bass said. “Other than one or two innings in our first game, we played a lot of good baseball.”

Taylor/Rehobeth fell to Auburn Blue 10-3 and was also eliminated after going 2-2 at the tournament.

In addition to the Dothan American-Southeastern game, Opelika won an early losers bracket contest Monday over Troy 15-13, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a three-run deficit.

Opelika was playing Troy in an elimination game early Monday night.

Only three teams will remain after Monday’s play. A losers bracket game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday with the tournament championship scheduled later in the day at 3 p.m.

Southeastern 8, Dothan American 3: Southeastern pounded out 13 hits and scored in each of the first four innings, including four in the third, and kept Dothan American’s offense at bay enough.

“We played a good Southeastern team,” Bass said. “We played well. It seemed like every time we hit a line drive, it went to their mitt. They made a lot of great plays defensively. As I told our boys, sometimes it’s just not your day, but it wasn’t because we played poorly. I was really proud of the efforts they gave and really proud of this group and these kids for how they played throughout the season.”

Southeastern opened its scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Karsen Tate singled then stole second and moved to third on a Hays Marks ground out before scoring on a Finley Haigler single.

Dothan quickly tied it in the top of the second. Sloan Thomas singled with one out and Malachi Toliver reached an error with Thomas moving to third. Judson Tyler followed with a RBI single.

Southeastern, though, surged back in front with two runs in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back singles from Chase Carpenter and Hudson Bradshaw opened the inning with the latter’s hit scoring Carpenter, who had moved to second on an error. Later in the inning, Hayes Stanley singled home Bradshaw to make it 3-1.

Southeastern broke the game open with its four-run third to build a 7-1 lead. Haigler belted a two-run homer and Bradshaw singled home two runs for the scoring.

The Montgomery squad padded the margin to 8-1 with a run in the fourth on a Marks’ RBI single.

Dothan scored twice in the top of the fifth to close the scoring. Toliver walked and Tyler singled to open the inning. After a passed ball moved the runners up a base each, Aiden Wallace’s fly ball to center was misplayed, allowing Toliver to score and Tyler to move to third. Tyler then scored on Kayleb Parker’s ground out.

Dothan American was held to five hits by two Southeastern pitchers. Tyler had two of the hits.

Southeastern’s 13-hit attack was led by Marks, Haigler and Bradshaw with two hits each. Both Haigler and Bradshaw drove in three runs each.

Marks pitched the first four innings for Southeastern, allowing four hits and one unearned run with one strikeout. Haigler worked the last two innings, giving up one hit and two unearned runs with one strikeout and two walks.

Auburn Blue 10, Taylor/Rehobeth 5: Taylor/Rehobeth fell behind big early, but kept battling before falling to Auburn Blue 10-5 in a losers’ bracket game.

The loss eliminated Taylor/Rehobeth, which finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.

“I thought the kids fought hard at the tournament,” Taylor/Rehobeth head coach Brent Nance said. “We won two and lost two and they showed what they have showed all year of never giving up. In this last game, Auburn came out hot and scored seven runs, but we held them for a while and scored some runs and battled back. I was proud of them for that.

“We just dug ourselves a hole early on as we didn’t make some plays, made some errors and gave them extra at-bats and that ultimately did us in, but I was proud of them for not giving up. That is what we try to instill in them.”

Auburn Blue struck for seven runs in top of the first inning, but Taylor/Rehobeth clawed back into it, cutting it to 7-3 by the end of the second. After two scoreless innings, Auburn padded its lead to 10-3. Taylor/Rehobeth, with just three outs left, kept battling, scoring twice in the sixth and putting two runners on base before a line out to left field ended the game.

Brewer Hussey went 2-for-2 with three runs batted in to lead Auburn Blue. Carter Lowe was 2-for-3, while Hudson Olive, Dane Wells, Nicolas King and Cannon Carmichael all had a hit and a RBI.

For Taylor/Rehobeth, BJ Williams and Maddox Kendall were both 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Ty Nance belted a two-run homer and Bryson Gibson had a run-scoring single.

Cannon Yates started and pitched 1 1/3 for Auburn Blue, striking out one. Thad Swartzentruber worked 3 2/3 innings and struck out four. Hussey pitched the last inning, striking out one.

AUM Green 16, Dothan National 6: AUM pulled away in the final two innings, scoring five in the fifth and four in the sixth to break away from a 7-6 lead.

Dothan National seized a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, but AUM scored seven in the top of the second. Dothan National battled back to cut it to 7-6 with a run in the second and three in the third before AUM Green pulled away.

Dothan National finished with seven hits. Cam Collins led the way, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a triple. DK Williams and Jaxon Morales connected on back-to-back solo homers, while Tyler Gibson had a run-scoring single and Alex Prado had a RBI ground out.

Mason Henry, the second of three AUM pitchers, picked up the pitching win. He pitched three innings, striking out four and giving up three runs and five hits. Parker Dunlap worked the final two innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.

Opelika 15, Troy 13: Opelika stayed alive with a dramatic late rally.

Down 13-10 with three outs left, Opelika scored five to win it, capped by AG Henry’s two-run walk-off single.

Dax McCracken drew a walk and Smitty Young singled to open the inning. Banks Tatum and Jack Brannon followed with a run-scoring single each to draw Opelika to within a run. Weston Rice’s sacrifice fly scored Banks to tie the game and advance Brannon to third.

Turner Underwood was intentionally walked. He then stole second before Henry hit a 1-2 pitch to center for the game-winning hit.

Brannon led a 16-Opelika attack, going 4-for-4 with a run batted in. Underwood finished 2-for-2 and five runs batted in, highlighted by a grand slam homer. Tatum and Young both had two hits with Tatum driving in two runs. Rice, Brock Danford and Ashton Keith all had a hit and RBI each.

Troy earned 13 hits with JD Vaughan leading the way, going 3-for-3 with a solo homer and a RBI double. Conner Sanders added two singles and a RBI, while Jordan Green had a hit with two runs batted in.

Cope Russell, Ryan Copeland, Porter Beasley, Eli Sikes and Bradunn Golden all added a hit and run batted in.

Underwood, the last of four Opelika pitchers, picked up the pitching win. He threw the last 1 1/3, not allowing a hit or run, while striking out one and walking one.