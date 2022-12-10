Volunteers vital at LPGA Q-School tournament in Dothan

Cullen Blalock, a volunteer starter this week at the LPGA Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks, knew there would be some challenges with pronunciation of names since golfers representing more than 20 countries dotted the lineup sheet.

“You get a starting list ahead of time,” Blalock began. “I get it and carry it home a couple of days, read over it, study up, Google some of them if I don’t know how to pronounce them.”

Standing at the No. 1 tee, Blalock introduces each player as they tee off from the hole.

“I set a record this time,” he said, pointing to a name on the list. “That’s the most letters I’ve ever had in a name – Natthakritta Vongtaveelap. I didn’t mess it up.”

As one of approximately 100 volunteers for the Dothan tournament, which serves as a qualifier for women golfers trying to earn status on the LPGA Tour, Blalock enjoys seeing up close the stars of the future.

“I’ve been playing golf 52 years,” Blalock said. “I enjoy being around golfers and watching good players, you know?

“This is something people don’t understand … these players are good. There’s a very small difference in what they’re doing and the ones you see on television. A shot here and a shot there makes a difference.”

Blalock has plenty of experience as a starter, first taking on those duties during the BMW Celebrity Pro-Am when he was living in the Greenville, S.C., area.

“Something happened and their starter wasn’t going to be able to get there and I told them I could do it,” Blalock said of volunteering. “I stepped in there and it was pretty cool. That was where all of the movie stars played with the pros. My claim to fame was starting two stars on JAG (TV show).”

Blalock, who is originally from Abbeville, moved back to the area eight years ago and now lives in Dothan. He regularly volunteers during qualifying school tournaments at Highland Oaks.

“It’s enjoyable … you just meet a lot of people,” Blalock said. “Some of these girls I remember coming through the last time they came through here.

“Not to mention it’s good for the community. You think about it … we don’t get too many professional events at this level. These girls are going to be on television.”

For first-timers, Blalock suggests volunteering for something other than that of a starter.

“First of all you stand up almost five hours, so you better have comfortable shoes,” he points out.

Kayla Wilbourn, the golf pro at Highland Oaks, oversees the volunteers and is appreciative of their efforts.

“LPGA is probably one of the biggest ones that we have,” Wilbourn said of the tournaments. “It usually takes 80 to 100 volunteers.

“We ended up starting a link. With that link they sign up with their email. We have some social media posts – we put on Facebook – to reach out to people to get them there.”

Wilbourn then figures out who will work best where and at what time.

“Some people can only work morning, some people can work afternoon,” Wilbourn said. “It’s like a big puzzle. With that link it really helps me because some people do have a preference, which I do take into consideration.

“We have some people traveling from Birmingham or traveling from Mobile; we have people traveling from Florida who like to volunteer. We actually have a lot of local volunteers that volunteer every single event that we have, which is great.”

Once people sign up to help, Wilbourn slots them into a certain duty.

“We have people helping us at the (driving) range, making sure the players have enough range balls set up,” Wilbourn said. “We have scorers. We have a volunteer with every group. There are 25 groups, so we have live scoring from hole to hole.

“We have scoring tents where they will verify the scorecards. We have scoring central, so with the live scoring they call into the scoring central and they put it into the computer so that the leaderboard is updated.

“We also have a big leaderboard on 18 and I have some volunteers down there as well. They’ll get an iPad and update the leaderboard. It takes a lot of work to get everything going. I’ve very grateful that we do have the people that we do to come out and help.”

Wilbourn is originally from Cairo, Ga., and played college golf at UAB. She spent two years as a coach at Shorter University in Rome, Ga., before joining the staff at Highland Oaks.

She enjoys working with the volunteers and even introducing some of them to the sport.

“We do have some beginners that are getting into golf and they’ll come up and ask questions, which doesn’t bother me at all,” Wilbourn said.

“I love it because that means the golf game is growing. That’s one reason I’m in this job is because I can talk to people and grow the game of golf and get them into it.”

The tournament concludes Sunday with the top 45 players and ties in the 75-player field earning LPGA status for the upcoming season. The public is invited to attend and there is no cost for admission.