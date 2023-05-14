OXFORD — One more game.

That’s all the Wallace Govs need to claim a state championship. Headed into Sunday, the Govs needed to win two games to stay alive. They did just that.

After beating Snead State 10-3 in the morning, the Govs took care of Shelton State in the afternoon, 16-4.

The win forces the “if necessary” game for all the marbles. That game will be played Monday at 10 a.m. at Choccolocco Park.

Wallace coach Ryan Ihle had only one thing to say after that big win in the second game: “One more! That’s all we need.”

After the first game, Ihle told his team “Welcome to the championship game boys.” The team obviously understood the importance of those words as they jumped on the Bucs from the get-go.

The Govs scored three runs in top of the first. After lead-off batter Sean Darnell reached base on an error to start the game, he later came around to score on a wild pitch. The second run scored on an RBI single from Warwick Wilmot. A ground out from Brody Capps plated the third run.

Although Wallace starter Christian Ford did give up a run in the bottom of the inning, the tone had already been set. The Govs just kept tacking on runs. That includes three more runs in the fourth thanks to an RBI double from both Darnell and Kade Snell and a sacrifice fly from Wilmot.

Wallace would later add single runs in the fifth and sixth and two runs in the seventh.

If there was any doubt as to the outcome of this game, Ellis Yohn left no doubt in the top of the ninth by unloading for a grand slam, part of a six-run inning.

The Bucs were only able to add single runs in fourth, fifth, and seventh.

Ford pitched 4 1/3 innings and left the game with a 6-1 lead. Caleb Muffoletto came on to pitch the final 4 2/3 innings and earn the win.

“I knew how big this game was when I came in,” Muffoletto said. “I just had to stay calm and not let my nerves get ahead of me. I am glad I was able to settle in and see that my hard work and preparation is starting to pay off.”

Wallace 10, Snead State 3: The Govs wasted little time disposing of the Snead State Parsons early Sunday.

The Govs pounded out 16 hits on their way to a 10-3 victory to set up a rematch with Shelton State. The Buccaneers beat Wallace on Saturday night.

Every single Gov in the lineup got at least one hit in the game against Snead. The team was led by Ellis Yohn, who went 5-for-5 with three doubles, two singles and two RBI.

On the mound, Kade Snell pitched five innings to earn the victory. He gave up two runs, five hits, and struck out three. All of this came just three days after pitching the opening game for the Govs on Thursday night.

G.W. Long’s Jackson Chancey came on to pitch the final four innings and earn the save. Chancey gave up one run, two hits and struck out three.

Late Saturday night

Shelton State 4, Wallace 2:

The Wallace Govs trailed the Shelton State Bucs 2-0 most of the game. But in the seventh inning, the Govs got their bats going and tied the game 2-2.

All that did was extend the game four more innings. In the top of the 11th inning, the Bucs were able to push across two runs and that’s what ultimately decided the game. The Bucs were able to come away with a 4-2 win.

“It just means we’ve got to play more games,” a positive Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “Nobody said this was going to be easy.”

Down two runs, the Govs weren’t able to get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Kade Snell got things going with a lead-off homer that cleared the fence in centerfield. After a double from Brody Capps and a single from Elis Yohn, Wallace was able to tie the game thanks to a sacrifice fly from Grayson Ashe.

Although both teams had chances, it was Shelton which finally broke through in the top of the 11th.

With one out, Jayce James walked Cale Crews and Jordan Evans. He then got a ground ball out from Kyle Morrison. Zeke Bishop then hit a hard grounder to Carlos Vasquez at third base. Vasquez managed to knock the ball down, but his throw one-hopped first baseman Warwick Wilmot, who was unable to hold on to the ball. That allowed Crews to score the go-ahead run from third base. Wesley Helms then singled to centerfield plating a second run and giving the Bucs some insurance.

The Govs didn’t go down without a fight. Sean Darnell and Wilmot both reached base on walks in the bottom of the inning. But both were left stranded when the game came to an end.

“I think this game showed both of these teams are two of the best in the state,” Ihle said. “We’ve just got to put this game behind us now and go take care of business (on Sunday).”