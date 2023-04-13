Usually when a team plays a non-conference opponent in the middle of conference play, it’s a cupcake game. It’s a chance to give the regulars a break and an opportunity for the non-starters to get a chance to play. The game is usually of little interest.

But not this time.

The Wallace Govs are set to host LSU Eunice this Friday and Saturday. The Bengals are possibly the best team ever to play at Wallace. Not the best team this year, EVER.

The Bengals are the No. 1 ranked team in NCJAA Division II baseball. They have won seven national championships, including their last one in 2021. And if that’s not enough, the Bengals had a 43-game winning streak before dropping their first game Monday night.

But wait. There’s more.

The Bengals also have the top-ranked pitcher in the country. In 42 innings this season, Connor Benge has an earned run average of 1.15 and has struck out 63. Three other pitchers on the staff also have ERAs under two.

On top of that, most rookie coaches are more concerned about getting wins to help build their resume. But that’s not the case with Wallace first year coach Ryan Ihle.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Ihle said. “If you shy away from that competition, one it shows your players you don’t think they’re that good. Two, it shows other teams we’re afraid to play them. I’m not afraid to play anybody. I’ll go toe-to-toe with my guys against LSU if they wanted to play us. It’s one of those things that our guys rise to the competition so we’ll see this weekend. I’d much rather play these guys than shy away from some of the top competition in the country.”

When asked about his pitching rotation against the country’s top team, Ihle gave somewhat of a surprise answer.

“I only know of one guy we’re pitching and that’s Dylan Dickert. We’re going to give Kade (Snell) some time off. That’s because he’s done a lot for us, played defense and pitched a ton of innings. We’ll give him the weekend off so hopefully he can throw some meaningful innings toward the end of the year.”

Snell, who will see action at the plate, is not only the Govs top pitcher, but the top pitcher in the state with an ERA of 1.49. He is also fifth in the state in hitting with a batting average of .414. That’s just behind teammate Carlos Vasquez at .415.

Ihle said another reason he’s excited to play the Bengals is simply because they are one of the best teams in the country.

“They are very well coached and they get a lot of national recognition around them every year. They’re a very well-run program so I want to see how they go about their business. You can learn things from teams like this. But I’m also ready to go toe-to-toe with them and some of their best players.”

As for how this game came about, Ihle said their head coach Jeff Willis reached out to him when he found out Wallace was transitioning to Division II in 2024.

“I thought it was a great idea,” Ihle said. “If you want to play that caliber of team at the end of the year next year, then we may as well see what they’re all about. We’ll have to return the favor and go there next year. But this is a good opportunity for everyone, especially those caught up in the prestige of Division I baseball. Not only is this team ranked first in Division II, they are ranked in the top 10 in all of junior college baseball.”

The Govs and the Bengals play at doubleheader on the Wallace campus beginning at noon on Friday. A single game is Saturday, also beginning at noon.