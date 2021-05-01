Wallace College baseball finishes in second place after split with CVCC

After the Govs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first, a walk and a hit batter is how Wilkerson started the second inning. He was quickly replaced by Christian Rodriguez. But an error and three hits later, the Pirates had built the lead to 6-1.

Wallace made it a close game in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs on three hits, a bases loaded walk, and a run scoring wild pitch. But that was as close at the Govs got as CVCC added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Game one was a comeback for the ages. Needing to win to force the championship game, the Govs found themselves down 3-0 after three innings. But slowly, methodically and by rotating pitchers in the final two innings to get the desired matchups, the Govs clawed their way back for the eventual win.

After scoring single runs in the bottom of the third and fourth, the Govs trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning. John Rodriquez got things started for the Govs when he led off with a double to left field. That was followed immediately by an RBI to centerfield from Calin Smith to tie the game.