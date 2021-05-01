Wallace College baseball finishes in second place after split with CVCC

The euphoria of winning the first game disappeared for the Wallace Govs as game two of their doubleheader against the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates got underway. That’s because the Govs quickly found themselves trailing 6-1 in the game to decide the Southern Division Conference Champion of the Alabama Community College.
The Govs did manage to pull within one run of the Pirates, but in the end CVCC came away with a 9-5 victory and the conference title.
This happened after the Govs trailed by three runs in the first game but rallied to win 4-3 to force the ultimate deciding game.
The loss means the Govs finish second and will play at 10 a.m. Friday in the ACCC Tournament to be held at Ozark’s Historic Eagle Stadium. Wallace finished the regular season 24-8 in conference play, 39-11 overall.
As conference champion, CVCC will play at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates finished at 26-6, 40-10 overall.
“This was two good games between two good teams,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “I will give our guys credit. They never gave up and were able to come back and win that first game. But in the second game we just couldn’t throw strikes and we never got over the hump.”
Wallace starting pitcher Chase Wilkerson walked two Pirates to open the game and both of those runners eventually came around to score, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead after the first.
After the Govs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first, a walk and a hit batter is how Wilkerson started the second inning. He was quickly replaced by Christian Rodriguez. But an error and three hits later, the Pirates had built the lead to 6-1.
Wallace made it a close game in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs on three hits, a bases loaded walk, and a run scoring wild pitch. But that was as close at the Govs got as CVCC added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Game one was a comeback for the ages. Needing to win to force the championship game, the Govs found themselves down 3-0 after three innings. But slowly, methodically and by rotating pitchers in the final two innings to get the desired matchups, the Govs clawed their way back for the eventual win.
After scoring single runs in the bottom of the third and fourth, the Govs trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning. John Rodriquez got things started for the Govs when he led off with a double to left field. That was followed immediately by an RBI to centerfield from Calin Smith to tie the game.
That’s when Sasser began to work his magic. With two on and two outs, Sasser pulled starting pitcher Dakota Copeland. In came lefty Ben Steward to face left-hitting and lead-off hitter Reid Halfacre. Steward did his job and got Halfacre to hit a soft fly ball for the third out of the inning.
The Govs offense then did its job in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Tomlin led off with a single to centerfield and was bunted to second base. After a wild pitch, Tomlin was on third base. Boris Pena did his job and hit a fly ball to right field deep enough to score Tomlin’s pinch runner.
Steward came back out in the top of the seventh to get another left-hand batter before being replaced by Diego Arredondo. Despite giving up a hit, a walk, and the Govs committing an error, Arredondo was able to strike out Hunter McLean for the final out and preserve the win.
The ACCC Tournament will begin Thursday in Ozark with two single elimination games. The full tournament gets underway Friday morning.