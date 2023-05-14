The Wallace Govs baseball team wasted little time disposing of the Snead State Parsons on Sunday in the ACCC Tournament.

The Govs pounded out 16 hits on their way to a 10-3 victory to set up a rematch with Shelton State for the ACCC Championship late Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers beat Wallace on Saturday.

Every single Gov in the lineup got at least one hit in the game against Snead. The team was led by Ellis Yohn, who went 5-for-5 with three doubles, two singles and two RBI.

On the mound, Kade Snell pitched five innings to earn the victory. He gave up two runs, five hits, and struck out three. All of this came just three days after pitching the opening game for the Govs on Thursday night.

G.W. Long’s Jackson Chancey came on to pitch the final four innings and earn the save. Chancey gave up one run, two hits and struck out three.