Wallace College opens Coach Johnny Oppert Athletic Development Facility

“It was 26 years and I was the athletic director, P.E. coach, basketball coach, baseball coach and was also golf coach,” Oppert said of his time at Wallace. “Hopefully it means I have had a good impact on people’s lives.”

Those at Wallace, including Russo and Sasser, believe Oppert’s “impact” has been immense and has been more than good enough to have his name on the facility.

“To honor the legacy of coach Oppert, who is probably one of the finest men I’ve ever come across in my life, and to work in the facility that bears his name means so much to all of us here at the college,” Russo said.

“He has deserved this for a long time,” said Sasser, who has known Oppert since 1981. “He started all athletics programs. Not just baseball and basketball, but it was tennis and whatever athletics we did here, he started it. He actually coached most of them. It tells you about the man and as a man he deserves to have his name put on this facility.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ron Watson, a member of the Wallace Foundation Board which approved the project and was also a key member of the facility’s design team, said Oppert was a class coach who others in the coaching profession tried to emulate. Watson, who followed Oppert as Houston Academy’s boys basketball coach, was one of those.