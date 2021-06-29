Wallace College opens Coach Johnny Oppert Athletic Development Facility

Almost exactly a year after announcing plans for a new on-campus athletic development facility, the structure is now a reality at Wallace College.
Wallace officially opened the Coach Johnny Oppert Athletic Development Facility on Tuesday with a short ceremony, just two days short of last year’s July 1st announcing of the facility. It was initially hoped the facility would be ready sometime this past winter, but small design changes plus paperwork pushed the project back.
The 9,900-square foot facility, which will allow Wallace baseball and softball teams to work indoors on batting and pitching mechanics during bad weather, was built between the school’s athletic fieldhouse and softball field and a short distance from the baseball field.
The facility is named in honor of Wiregrass legend Johnny Oppert, a Dothan native who started athletics at the Dothan junior college in 1965 and spent 26 years coaching different sports at the school and impacting lives before coaching several high school teams to finish out a 44-year coaching career.
Tuesday morning’s ceremony was attended by local dignitaries and featured a handful of former athletes who played for Oppert at Wallace. The ceremony included brief speeches by Wallace President Dr. Linda Young, baseball coach and athletic director Mackey Sasser and softball coach David Russo.
“It is so great to see all the former players and people that came out here to see the facility,” Oppert said after the ceremony. “Thankfully, they decided to put my name on it and I am thankful for that. It is very special. I am thankful to Dr. Young and all the people who decided to do this.”
Oppert started the Govs basketball program in 1965 and the baseball team two years later. He was the first coach for both programs and was the first athletic director at Wallace College.
He led the programs through the 1992 season. He was also a coach at Wicksburg High School (four years), Girard Junior High (two years) and Houston Academy (12 years) during his career.
Oppert was a standout athlete at Dothan High School (1955 graduate) who starred from 1956-59 for Howard College (now Samford University) baseball and basketball teams. He had a brief four-year career in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system before starting the Wallace athletic programs.
Oppert has been inducted into four sports hall of fames, including the Alabama Community College Conference Hall of Fame and the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Samford University Baseball Hall of Fame and the Houston Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. His name also graces the basketball court at the Dothan Civic Center for his work with the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
“It was 26 years and I was the athletic director, P.E. coach, basketball coach, baseball coach and was also golf coach,” Oppert said of his time at Wallace. “Hopefully it means I have had a good impact on people’s lives.”
Those at Wallace, including Russo and Sasser, believe Oppert’s “impact” has been immense and has been more than good enough to have his name on the facility.
“To honor the legacy of coach Oppert, who is probably one of the finest men I’ve ever come across in my life, and to work in the facility that bears his name means so much to all of us here at the college,” Russo said.
“He has deserved this for a long time,” said Sasser, who has known Oppert since 1981. “He started all athletics programs. Not just baseball and basketball, but it was tennis and whatever athletics we did here, he started it. He actually coached most of them. It tells you about the man and as a man he deserves to have his name put on this facility.”
Ron Watson, a member of the Wallace Foundation Board which approved the project and was also a key member of the facility’s design team, said Oppert was a class coach who others in the coaching profession tried to emulate. Watson, who followed Oppert as Houston Academy’s boys basketball coach, was one of those.
“My coaching career was one that I tried to reflect back to him because he meant so much, having character,” Watson said. “Watching him on the sideline was a model for all coaches.”
The new 110 x 90 athletic facility will feature two pitching mounds each for softball and baseball and has three batting cages that can be converted into six cages based off the need.
“It will be a totally shared facility,” Russo said. “It will have several hitting stations and pitching stations, but it will be shared by both programs.”
Both Sasser and Russo said the facility was needed to keep Wallace athletes sharp instead of missing time because of weather issues that have cut practices short or eliminated them completely in the past.
“The last couple of years we have had rainstorm after rainstorm after rainstorm and it is usually in January and February when we really have to be outside, so this facility is big enough for us to do everything inside that we can do outside,” Sasser said.
“During inclement weather, we can come in here and hit,” added Russo. “We have room for our bullpen so our pitchers can throw. There is nothing that we can’t accomplish in here during inclement weather so that will help our program a great deal.”
Though it has some open fencing on the sides, a sunscreen will help cut down the wind and any sweeping rain from entering the facility.
In addition, the new athletic development center is a potential edge in recruiting. Both coaches said it was the first of its kind at an Alabama junior college school. Sasser noted several baseball recruits were in recently and left impressed with the scope of the hitting and pitching facility.
“It will help our team as far as recruiting,” Sasser said. “That is the main thing. They will come here and see this new nice facility. It is a big plus for the college.”
Russo added, “This will be a great recruiting tool for our future Lady Govs and for our baseball program.”
Sasser said the facility is designed similar to one at national powerhouse Chipola College in nearby Marianna, with a few minor tweaks in the support system and roof fixture.
“I think it ranks right up there with the best,” Russo said. “I know I am a little prejudice, but this facility is second to none anywhere in the state of Alabama.”
Young said Tuesday was a special day for Wallace and its two athletic programs.
“This is such an exciting day for Wallace Community College and to recognize the legacy of Johnny Oppert, his coaching here and the impact he had on athletes, so many athletes,” Young said. “Not only did he teach life skills and athletic skills, but he taught character and grace.”