Wallace College softball falls twice to LBW

Wallace College softball got some solid pitching on Thursday, but couldn’t get any offense going in falling twice to Lurleen B. Wallace, 2-1 in the opener and 3-1 in eight innings in the second game.

In the opener, Caroline Capps pitched six innings and allowed just five hits and two runs, both unearned. She struck out one and walked four. In game two, Mary Michael Burnham and Josie Ingle combined on 7 2/3 innings and allowed just six hits and three runs, only one earned. Burnham, the starter, struck out one and walked one over 3 2/3 innings. Ingle, who pitched four innings, struck out six and walked two.

However, two LBW pitchers from the Wiregrass shut down the Govs. In the opener, Sydni Garrett, a former standout at Charles Henderson, limited Wallace College to four hits and a run over seven innings with four strikeouts. In game two, Kinston’s Courtney Lunsford and Garrett combined on a six-hitter and one run allowed with five strikeouts.

Offensively in the opener, Emma Houston provided the main offense for the Govs with a solo homer. Peyton Rodie had a double and Madison Brown and Darian Bell both had a single.

In game two, Anna Poland had two hits, one a double and Asia Jones had a RBI double. Grayson Laney, Bell and Rodie added a single each.