Wallace College softball opens with sweep of Andrew College

Wallace College opened the season Saturday with a sweep of Andrew College, 11-3 and 8-1.

In the opener, Olivia Elliott got the pitching win, going six innings. She gave up three runs in the first and shut Andrew out in the five innings.

Offensively, Tatum Bartlett went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in. Kate Hoseid of Dothan was 2-for-4 with a RBI as was Karli Davidson.

In game two, Anna Grace Hennesy earned the pitching win, allowing just one run over five innings. Maci Curlee pitched a shutout inning in relief.

Davidson paced the offense with a double and a home run in four trips to the plate.