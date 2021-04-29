Wallace College softball splits doubleheader with CVCC

Emma Houston would score on a wild pitch four batters later with Rodie at the plate and Rodie delivered with a single to left field in scoring Grayson Laney to make it 6-3.

CVCC plated a run in the fifth to make it 6-4, but Wallace added two big runs in the sixth when Poland scored on an RBI double by Rodie and Colbert scored when Halie Jones ripped a single to left field to make it 8-4.

CVCC, however, went down fighting. After relief pitcher Josie Ingle got strikeouts on the first two batters of the seventh, a single and walk set up a three-run homer by Desalynn Nesbitt and just like that it was an 8-7 game.

Two straight hits put more runners on before Ingle got a fly out to deep center field to end the game.

In Game 2, Wallace got the early 2-0 lead when Meagan Smith singled in Poland and Laney in the second inning.

The Govs then got sloppy in the field in the third and CVCC took advantage with three runs to go up 3-2 despite two singles being the only hits in the inning as Wallace committed several errors in the field during the frame.

“We played great ball 13 out of 14 innings,” Russo said. “That inning we kicked a couple and that kept them in the game. But we battled back.”