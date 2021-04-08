Wallace College softball sweeps Calhoun Community College

The ultimate goal is always to win, but one of the purposes of scheduling non-conference foe Calhoun Community College was to continue playing solid competition before division play hits the home stretch.
The Wallace College Lady Govs achieved both on Thursday, rallying for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the opener of a doubleheader on campus 6-5 before completing the sweep with a 6-2 win.
“It keeps us sharp,” Wallace coach David Russo said of playing Calhoun, which is located in Decatur. “It was two good games and I think both teams got a little better today.”
The first game was an outstanding match-up that came down to the final inning.
Calhoun took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh when Emily Cowart smashed a two-run homer over the left field fence off Wallace ace Josie Ingle, who came in relief of Caroline Capps to begin the fifth inning.
Not to be denied, Wallace went to work in the bottom half of the frame to pull out the victory.
Anna Poland led off with a single to right field and speedster Carlee Colbert entered as a pinch-runner.
Grayson Laney then sent a soft liner over first base and Peyton Rodie followed with a single between second and third to load the bases with nobody out.
Former Ashford standout Darian Bell then ended it with a hard grounder up the middle to score Colbert and Abby Perkins, who had entered to run for Laney.
“I was just really pleased,” Russo said. “Caroline kept us in the game through the fourth. She wasn’t doing bad, but I just wanted to change the momentum.
“We brought Josie in and she did a great job shutting them down, but they got the one-out home run. That happens. That’s a good ballclub.
“But I was real proud of how we came back and took the game right back from them. We got the leadoff batter on and then Darian Bell with a big, big hit to end the game.”
Calhoun had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Wallace added a run in the bottom half of the inning when Madison Brown slapped a single over third base to bring in Halie Jones, who had doubled in the previous at-bat.
The Lady Govs tied it in the third on a solo homer off the bat of Asia Jones over the left-center field fence to make it a 2-2 game.
Calhoun regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Asia Garth to make it 3-2.
Wallace would take its first lead of the game at 4-3 in the fifth when Poland doubled in two runs off the center field fence in bringing in Asia Jones, who had doubled, and Emma Houston, who had reached after sending a deep fly that went off the glove of the right fielder.
Calhoun then got the two-run blast by Cowart before Wallace rallied for the victory.
In Game 2, the Lady Govs fell behind 2-0 once again before scoring three times in the third inning to take the lead for good.
K.J. Braswell doubled in two runs in the inning to tie it up after Bell led off with a single and Meagan Smith reached on a grounder that went off the third baseman’s glove. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Houston brought in Brown, who had reached on a walk, for the go-ahead run.
Wallace put it away with three runs in the fifth.
Asia Jones walked to start the inning and Houston singled to move Jones to third. Poland then sent a sacrifice fly to deep center to bring in Jones in making it 4-2.
After a fly out, Rodie launched a two-run homer over the center field fence to make it 6-2.
Ingle pitched the first four innings, scattering four hits, to record her second win of the day in the circle. Capps came in to finish up the game and allowed two hits.
“In Game 2, Josie was able to take us through four and we brought in Caroline,” Russo said. “We wanted to see how she would come back and respond and she did a good job.
“We did a lot of little things right (in the doubleheader) – getting bunts down and playing good defense all day against a really good team.”