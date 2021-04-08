Wallace College softball sweeps Calhoun Community College

Former Ashford standout Darian Bell then ended it with a hard grounder up the middle to score Colbert and Abby Perkins, who had entered to run for Laney.

“I was just really pleased,” Russo said. “Caroline kept us in the game through the fourth. She wasn’t doing bad, but I just wanted to change the momentum.

“We brought Josie in and she did a great job shutting them down, but they got the one-out home run. That happens. That’s a good ballclub.

“But I was real proud of how we came back and took the game right back from them. We got the leadoff batter on and then Darian Bell with a big, big hit to end the game.”

Calhoun had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Wallace added a run in the bottom half of the inning when Madison Brown slapped a single over third base to bring in Halie Jones, who had doubled in the previous at-bat.

The Lady Govs tied it in the third on a solo homer off the bat of Asia Jones over the left-center field fence to make it a 2-2 game.

Calhoun regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Asia Garth to make it 3-2.