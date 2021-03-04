Wallace College softball sweeps Enterprise State

Wallace College scored five runs in the top of the seventh then held off an Enterprise State rally effort to win the first game then dominated game two to sweep a doubleheader in Enterprise, 9-7 and 12-3.

In a home-run filled opener, the Lady Govs (14-3) broke a 4-4 tie behind three long balls in the top of the seventh. KJ Braswell hit a two-run homer, Emma Houston a solo shot and Grayson Laney a two-run homer to spark a five-run inning.

ESCC battled back behind a pair of homers in the bottom of the seventh – a solo homer by Kelsey Cotton and a two-run shot by Lillian Reynolds – to cut the margin to 9-7.

Consecutive singles by Tori Watts and Harleigh Sims put the tying runner on base for the Boll Weevils, but Wallace pitcher Josie Ingle, who entered the circle prior to the Sims hit, got a strikeout to end the game.

The contest featured nine home runs, including six by Wallace College. Braswell hit two, while Asia Jones and Anna Poland added one each to go with Houston and Laney. For Enterprise, Theresa Reynolds added a two-run homer to go with the last-inning homers by Lillian Reynolds and Cotton.

Braswell and Madison Brown had two hits each to lead Wallace and Braswell drove in three runs.