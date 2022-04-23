Wallace College sweeps Enterprise to take 3-of-4 in series

ENTERPRISE – Dakota Copeland tossed 6 2/3 innings for the Wallace Governors in their first game of the team’s doubleheader against Enterprise State.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today, but I made it work,” Copeland said. “I told my catcher (Jake Killingsworth) before the game the same thing but I was going to give it my best.”

In the end Copeland’s best was good enough. He threw 94 pitches and only gave up one earned run. That was enough to hold off the Boll Weevils for an 8-3 win.

In game two, Ben Steward tossed an almost carbon copy of Copeland’s win. Steward threw 84 pitches and also only gave up one run in six innings of work. That helped the Govs to a 6-2 win.

Saturday’s sweep means Wallace took three of four games from the Weevils in their conference series. It also assures the Govs of remaining in first place in the Southern Division. Wallace is now 17-7 in conference play (27-16 overall). Enterprise fell to 10-14 in conference, 16-22 overall.

The Govs never trailed in either game. In the first game, after Wallace scored one run in top of the first and Enterprise a run in the bottom of the second, the Govs broke the game open in the top of the third.

That’s when the Govs scored three runs. The first two came on in Killingsworth’s first of two doubles in the game. The third run came on a wild pitch.

After a Boll Weevil error resulted in another Wallace run in the fourth, the Govs left no doubt when they tacked on three more in the sixth. A sacrifice fly of the bat of Chaz Salter, an RBI single from Zane Faulk, and Killingsworth’s second double accounted for the runs. That put the Govs up 8-1.

Enterprise was able to add single runs in the fifth and sixth, but the Govs were never really threatened.

“I was tired as I’ve ever been,” Copeland said after being taken out of the game. “But the important thing is we got the win.”

Steward also said he was exhausted after pitching on a near 90-degree day, but he had a plan on the mound.

“Enterprise is mostly an inside-out team so I took advantage of that. I threw my fastball away a lot and also my change-up away. Then I just let my defense go to work.”

It also didn’t take the Govs offense long to get going either.

In the top of the first, with two runners on base ahead of him, Kade Snell connected for a double over the centerfielder’s head that scored two runs. The deficit would have been more, but Killingsworth was thrown out at the plate.

In the top of the second, the Govs added three more to their total. Faulk had an RBI single to right field, Ethan Kavanagh scored on a single from Michael Machin when the ball was misplayed in the infield, and Salter scored on a wild pitch.

Enterprise added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to draw closer, but Faulk hit a long, high homer over the left field fence in the top of the seventh to account for the final score.

The Govs have two conference series left in the regular season. They travel to Chattahoochee Valley Thursday and host CVCC next Saturday at noon. Enterprise will travel to LBW Thursday and host Saturday.