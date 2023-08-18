It has been in the news a lot lately — young, physically fit athletes suddenly going into cardiac arrest.

Among the high-profile cases, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed last year on Monday Night football. Last month, Bronny James, son of basketball superstar LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a UCLA basketball practice. Then just last week right here in Alabama, 17-year old Caleb White of Pinson Valley collapsed and died during basketball practice.

While these incidents are rare and unpredictable, they have caught the attention of high school and colleges all over the country. In an attempt to minimize the risk of sudden cardiac arrest among young athletes, Wallace College has now taken an extra step to help protect its athletes. Not only does the college conduct physicals on all its athletes, in partnership with Cappo Health of Boca Rotan, Florida, all softball and baseball players are given an electrocardiogram test, or EKG.

“We test the athlete’s heart, the veins and arteries in their legs and neck to make sure they are okay to play their sport,” explained LaShunda Hodge, a cardio vascular stenographer with Cappo. “Sometimes you can have a heart condition and it’s not detected when you do regular physicals or things like that.”

Hodge said it’s very important for athletes to get checked every year, or at least every two years.

“You never know. These athletes put so much strain on their heart with all of the exercise and everything they do,” Hodge said. “They may not have a problem in the beginning but it may become a problem. It depends on their body.”

Hodge said in her four years working with the company, she hasn’t caught anything she described as dire. But others in the company have. She said the process Cappo uses is unique in spotting potential problems quickly.

“When we perform the test, we upload everything into a program,” Hodge said. “We have our own cardiologist who checks every test for every patient. If we see something wrong, we send it in as STAT (urgent) and he checks things immediately and contacts the patient. If he sees something wrong (with any test), within 24 hours we contact the school or whoever we need to contact so it is placed in their file that the athlete is not allowed to play until they follow up with their own cardiologist.”

While Cappo performs these tests all over the country, Wallace is the first school in the area to utilize this service. All Wallace baseball and softball players were checked out Thursday.

Hodge said she loves what the company does because they enjoy helping young college students and they try to prevent things from happening.

Wallace athletic director Ryan Spry said this is a valuable service the school was happy to provide for its athletes.

“With the recent news of several incidents of sudden cardiac arrests among seemingly healthy athletes, we thought it prudent to take this important step in detecting any underlying medical conditions among our student-athletes.” Spry said. “We hope this gives our students peace of mind as they compete, while also affirming to them our resolute commitment to ensuring their well-being on and off the field.”