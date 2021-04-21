Wallace College's Wilkerson throws no-hitters; earns conference pitcher of week honors

If you talk to Wallace pitcher Chase Wilkerson, he can tell you everything about his last start. Everything — from the first pitch to the last out.

That last start came this past Monday afternoon against Coastal Alabama North. The reason Wilkerson can remember every detail so vividly is because his last start was a no-hitter. The lefty struck out five and walked four in his complete game performance. Ironically, all four of his walks came against left-handed batters.

For his efforts, Wilkerson received another honor. He was named the ACCC pitcher of the week.

“This definitely is not something I expected,” Wilkerson said. “This was my first start in 2 ½ weeks. Relief pitchers don’t usually get this award but I am honored. This is a really good achievement.”

When asked if he could see his no-hitter coming, Wilkerson said “Not really. When I was warming up, my mechanics just weren’t right. My fastball was running a lot more than I wanted it to. Then when I stepped on the mound, it didn’t feel right either. Where I normally land was a lot softer. That’s why I walked those lefties.”

Wilkerson threw the first no hitter for the Govs since somewhere around 2004. That year Dothan’s Brandon Nall threw two of them.