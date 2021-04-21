Wallace College's Wilkerson throws no-hitters; earns conference pitcher of week honors

If you talk to Wallace pitcher Chase Wilkerson, he can tell you everything about his last start. Everything — from the first pitch to the last out.
That last start came this past Monday afternoon against Coastal Alabama North. The reason Wilkerson can remember every detail so vividly is because his last start was a no-hitter. The lefty struck out five and walked four in his complete game performance. Ironically, all four of his walks came against left-handed batters.
For his efforts, Wilkerson received another honor. He was named the ACCC pitcher of the week.
“This definitely is not something I expected,” Wilkerson said. “This was my first start in 2 ½ weeks. Relief pitchers don’t usually get this award but I am honored. This is a really good achievement.”
When asked if he could see his no-hitter coming, Wilkerson said “Not really. When I was warming up, my mechanics just weren’t right. My fastball was running a lot more than I wanted it to. Then when I stepped on the mound, it didn’t feel right either. Where I normally land was a lot softer. That’s why I walked those lefties.”
Wilkerson threw the first no hitter for the Govs since somewhere around 2004. That year Dothan’s Brandon Nall threw two of them.
“Chase is a really good pitcher,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “He can be really tough to hit because his ball tends to rise. When he’s throwing strikes with all of his pitches, it’s really tough to hit him.”
Sasser said it wasn’t just his pitching that earned Wilkerson the no-hitter. He also played outstanding defense.
“On one occasion, he had to field a swinging bunt down the third base line. He fielded the ball and threw a strike to first base. On another play, there was a bunt that was perfectly placed toward second base. He was able to get the ball and made a very difficult play look easy.”
As rare as a no hitter is, Wilkerson has done one better. In his senior year at South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Ga., he threw a perfect game. And in 2016, he played for the East Cobb Astros travel ball team that won a national championship. But he says this year’s Wallace team is something special.
“We’ve got six or seven SEC caliber guys on this team,” he said. “This is definitely one of the best teams I’ve ever played on. With this type of talent behind you, it makes it easy to go out and pitch.”
The Govs are currently tied for first place in the ACCC Southern Division with a conference record of 20-4. Wallace plays at Coastal Alabama-East Thursday afternoon in Brewton. The back end of the series is currently scheduled for Saturday at the Wallace campus.