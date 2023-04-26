The Wallace Govs easily took care of business in game one of their doubleheader Wednesday against Chattahoochee Valley. The Govs scored four in the first and went on to a 9-2 win.

But game two was a different story. In the fourth inning, there was an hour and a half weather delay with the game tied 4-4. In the top of the sixth the Pirates were able to plate the go-ahead run and added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to come away with a 7-4 win.

CVCC plated the go-ahead on what turned out to be the winning run on a routine ground out. Wallace had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Brody Capps reached base on a single to right field. Two batters later, Slade Seaborn doubled to left field. But on a perfectly executed play by the Pirates, Capps was thrown out at the plate.

In game one, the Govs did something they have done a lot of lately. That’s getting off to a fast start. In the first inning, the Govs scored four runs and knocked CVCC’s starter out of the game.

The Govs added five more runs and were on their way to the win.

While CVCC pitchers were struggling, the Govs’ Kade Snell was rolling right along. Snell tossed six scoreless innings, struck out six, and only gave up two hits.

“I had control of all three of my pitches today,” Snell said. “But as I’ve said before, I’ve reached a certain comfort level with these guys (defense) behind me. I know what I’m getting.”

The Govs batted around in the first inning. The runs batted in came on a Carlos Vasquez single, a two-run homer from Snell, and a fielder’s choice from Grayson Ashe.

The Govs put the game on ice when they tacked on five more runs. Warrick Wilmot knocked in the first run with an infield single. A second run scored on a throwing error on the same play. Ashe hit a bases clearing double to left field that accounted for the other three runs.

The Govs are now 18-8 in conference play and believed to be still in first place in the division. The two teams will complete their four-game series Saturday in Phenix City.