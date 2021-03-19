Wallace Govs baseball sweep Sun Chiefs

OZARK – Clete Hartzog and Carlos Nolasco did exactly what the Wallace Govs needed them to do. The two starting pitchers took command of their respective games and held the Coastal Alabama Sun Chiefs in check in the Govs conference doubleheader Friday at Eagle Stadium.

In game one, Hartzog threw 91 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up only two hits. That enabled the Govs to come away with a 6-2 victory.

Nolasco followed up on that with a gem of his own. He threw 89 pitches, struck out four, and only surrendered five hits in six innings of work in a Govs’10-3 victory.

The Govs sweep improved their conference record to 5-1. The final two games of the conference series is Saturday in Bay Minette.

“We played well today,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Their pitcher (Salter Greene) threw well in the first game, but both of our guys also pitched well. We were able to get some timely hits and take advantage of our opportunities.”

One Wallace player who took full advantage of his opportunity was Don Williams, a former Houston Academy standout. The seldom used player saw action at first base in the second game and promptly went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. Even the out he made was a hard-hit line drive.