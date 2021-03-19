Wallace Govs baseball sweep Sun Chiefs

OZARK – Clete Hartzog and Carlos Nolasco did exactly what the Wallace Govs needed them to do. The two starting pitchers took command of their respective games and held the Coastal Alabama Sun Chiefs in check in the Govs conference doubleheader Friday at Eagle Stadium.
In game one, Hartzog threw 91 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up only two hits. That enabled the Govs to come away with a 6-2 victory.
Nolasco followed up on that with a gem of his own. He threw 89 pitches, struck out four, and only surrendered five hits in six innings of work in a Govs’10-3 victory.
The Govs sweep improved their conference record to 5-1. The final two games of the conference series is Saturday in Bay Minette.
“We played well today,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Their pitcher (Salter Greene) threw well in the first game, but both of our guys also pitched well. We were able to get some timely hits and take advantage of our opportunities.”
One Wallace player who took full advantage of his opportunity was Don Williams, a former Houston Academy standout. The seldom used player saw action at first base in the second game and promptly went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. Even the out he made was a hard-hit line drive.
Williams’ two hits were part of 13 hits the Govs had in the game. That includes a home run by Myles White in the second inning. White’s shot cleared the center field wall and was part of a seven-run inning that saw the Govs send 12 batters to the plate. The game was never close after that as Nolasco gave up his only three runs in the fourth inning.
Hartzog was rolling right along in the first game. He had only given up one hit through five innings and his Wallace Govs led 4-0. But things got really tight in the sixth inning.
Hartzog walked the lead-off batter. Then, on what should have been a routine double play, Gov shortstop John Rodriguez let a ground ball roll under his glove. After a strike out and a ground out, Hartzog almost escaped the inning with no damage, but trouble ensued.
He walked his second batter of the inning to load the bases. That was followed by a pitch that hit Andre Beadoin in the helmet to force in a run. Robert Trevino followed with an RBI single to left field. Suddenly the Sun Chiefs were down only two runs and the bases were still loaded. But Diego Arredondo came on to get the final out and preserve a 4-2 lead for the Govs.
Arredondo ran into trouble of his own making in the top of the seventh. After giving up a double, an infield single, and a walk, the Sun Chiefs once again had the bases loaded and the tying run at the plated. However, Arredondo struck out two and got a fly ball out to end the game.