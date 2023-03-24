Game two of the Wallace Govs doubleheader against the LBW Saints came to a sudden and abrupt end. No one saw it coming.

The Govs entered the fifth inning up 9-1. But Garrett Pate led off with a triple, scored on an RBI single from Carlos Vasquez, and then Ellis Yohn blasted a two-run homer over the right field fence. It took everyone a minute to realize that the blast gave the Govs a 12-1 lead, and that was enough to abruptly end the game due to the 10-run rule.

This win came after the Govs won the first game 8-3, meaning the Govs took 3-of-4 in their conference series.

“We finally put two good games together back-to-back,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “We got good starting pitching in both games and this time we didn’t allow them to come back.”

Eufaula’s Jayce James gave up a run in the first inning of game two. But from there he didn’t allow another run.

“It’s easy to pitch when you have guys play defense behind me like our guys did today,” James said. “These guys were diving for balls all game long and took away a bunch of hits. Our defense was simply outstanding.”

Lead-off batter Carlos Vasquez set the table for this game. His lead-off single was the beginning of a three-run first. His RBI double in the second was part of a two-run Gov inning. His two-run homer in third was part of a three-run inning. Vasquez didn’t come to the plate in the fourth inning when the Govs scored another run. But his RBI single in the fifth was part of the final inning. Vasquez ended the game going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, and four RBI.

In game one, Christian Ford threw only one pitch he’d like to have back. The Wallace Govs starting pitcher gave up a three-run, bases loaded double to the Kyle Handy in the sixth inning. But it didn’t matter. Ford struck out eight in his six innings of work.

“I missed right down the middle,” Ford said of that one bad pitch. “I tried to throw it away but I didn’t get it there. I did a pretty good job today of getting ahead in the count. I had been having trouble with that.”

Even with the three runs the Saints scored in the top of the sixth, they still trailed. That’s because the Govs had built a 5-0 lead.

An RBI double from Sean Darnell in second inning plated the first run. Another RBI double from Brody Capps and an RBI ground out from Darnell in the third gave the Govs a 3-0 lead.

Wallace padded the lead in the fourth inning. A run scored on an error and a sacrifice fly from Kade Snell put the Govs up 5-0. So when Handy hit the three-run double in the sixth, the Saints still trailed by two.

Those three runs didn’t matter because the Govs quickly responded in their half of the inning. The answer came off the bat of Warrick Wilmot, who belted a three-run homer over the right center field fence. It was Wilmot’s second homer of the year.

The number 16 ranked Govs are now 9-3 in conference play. They will play a non-conference game Tuesday at Tallahassee Community College. Conference play resumes Thursday when the Govs host Coastal Alabama North.