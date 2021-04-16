Wallace Govs baseball wins opener; but can't earn sweep

OZARK — The Wallace Govs only needed three more outs in order to sweep the Coastal Alabama North Eagles Friday afternoon at Eagle Stadium.
But those outs didn’t happen — at least they didn’t happen before the Eagles scored six runs in the top of the seventh.
Wallace began the inning leading by three runs. When the inning and the game ended, the Govs had lost 10-7.
Wallace won the first game of the conference doubleheader earlier, 8-3.
Entering the final inning the Govs led 7-4. But trouble began from the onset. Reliever Diego Arredondo gave up three consecutive hits and a walk to start the inning. A base runner was thrown out at the plate to temporarily preserve the lead, but the Eagles’ Dalton Childs became the fifth consecutive hitter to reach base with a RBI single.
With the bases loaded, Ben Stewart walked the first and only batter he faced to force in a run. Enter Cole English. He immediately got a ground out that scored the third run, but then English gave up the biggest hit of the day as Caleb Torbett connected for a three-run blast well over the wall in right field.
The Govs were able to get one base runner aboard in the bottom of the inning, but the Eagles’ lead was never threatened.
“This was two good ballgames today,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Our problem in the second game was the inability to get outs. We give up a bunch of hits, I bring in a lefty to get a left-handed hitter out and he walks the guy and that compounded the problem which led up to that big home run.”
In game one, Wallace College’s Clete Hartzog gave up book-end runs. The Eagles scored one run in the first and two more in their final at-bat in the seventh. In between the Govs did all the scoring.
Wallace tied that game at one in the bottom of the first, tacked on three more in the middle innings before putting the game away with four more in the bottom of the sixth.
“I did a good job of mixing up my pitches,” Hartzog said. “I finally got my change-up back and I was able to keep them off balance. The main thing I did was let my defense work for me.”
Hartzog surrendered two singles in the top of the first that allowed the Eagles to score a run. Then he got in a groove. At about the same time, the Govs offense hit its stride.
The Govs tied the game in the bottom of the first. After Ethan Kavanagh walked and Chaz Salter singled, Zane Faulk singled to right to plate the first run.
Two innings later, the Govs struck again. Ryan Tomlin’s infield single plated the first run. Later in the inning, Kavanaugh, who had reached on a double, got caught in a rundown between third base and home. It appeared he was going to be out, but the umpires ruled him safe because of interference to the base runners.
The Govs scored a run in the fifth thanks to an Eagle error. But the game was still only 4-1 after five innings.
Wallace left no doubt about the outcome behind its four-run sixth. The first runs came on a two-RBI single by Calin Smith. Salter got an RBI on a sacrifice fly to center and Faulk doubled to left for the final run.
Hartzog gave up a two-run blast to Aidan Gilrov in the top of the seven. The shot cleared the scoreboard in right centerfield.
“That was definitely a mistake,” said Hartzog, who improved to 6-2 on the season with the win. “I followed a curveball with a changeup and he was sitting on it. But we still got the win.”