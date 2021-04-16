Wallace Govs baseball wins opener; but can't earn sweep

In game one, Wallace College’s Clete Hartzog gave up book-end runs. The Eagles scored one run in the first and two more in their final at-bat in the seventh. In between the Govs did all the scoring.

Wallace tied that game at one in the bottom of the first, tacked on three more in the middle innings before putting the game away with four more in the bottom of the sixth.

“I did a good job of mixing up my pitches,” Hartzog said. “I finally got my change-up back and I was able to keep them off balance. The main thing I did was let my defense work for me.”

Hartzog surrendered two singles in the top of the first that allowed the Eagles to score a run. Then he got in a groove. At about the same time, the Govs offense hit its stride.

The Govs tied the game in the bottom of the first. After Ethan Kavanagh walked and Chaz Salter singled, Zane Faulk singled to right to plate the first run.

Two innings later, the Govs struck again. Ryan Tomlin’s infield single plated the first run. Later in the inning, Kavanaugh, who had reached on a double, got caught in a rundown between third base and home. It appeared he was going to be out, but the umpires ruled him safe because of interference to the base runners.