Wallace Govs softball sweeps Andrew College

Wallace College opened the season with a sweep of Andrew College (Ga.) on Saturday, winning the opener 5-3 and the second game 10-0.

In the opener, Caroline Capps picked the pitching win, allowing three runs and scattering 11 hits over seven innings. She struck out three.

The Govs had eight hits with KJ Braswell, Halie Jones and Madison Brown all with multiple hits with Braswell earning three to spark the effort.

In game two, MM Burnham picked up the win, recording a two-hit shutout over four innings and striking out two. Josie Ingle pitched the final inning, striking out the final batter of the game.

The home run ball was big for the Govs, who belted three in the game. Emma Houston, Darian Bell and Grayson Laney had one each.

Braswell and Houston both had two hits to lead the offense