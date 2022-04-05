Wallace Lady Govs playing solid softball despite injury woes

Wallace College softball coach David Russo huddled behind his desk Tuesday morning and looked over stats and records from the Alabama Community College Conference while talking about the competitiveness of the league.

“I don’t know how many extra-inning games that we’ve played, but it’s crazy,” Russo said. “Anyone can beat anyone on a given day.

“You’ve got a lot of games left and everybody is bunched up. We’re probably literally three hits away from being 13-3.”

Wallace enters play this week with a 26-12 overall record and 10-6 mark in the South Division, which is good for third place behind division leader Coastal Alabama South (13-3) and Chattahoochee Valley (12-4). Bishop State and Coastal Alabama North are just behind Wallace, both with 8-8 division records, followed by L.B. Wallace at 7-9, Enterprise State at 6-10.

Wallace is scheduled to play four games this week against cellar dweller Coastal Alabama East, which is winless in the division in 16 games, but Russo certainly isn’t chalking up any wins yet. The Lady Govs play a doubleheader at Coastal in Brewton on Thursday before hosting a doubleheader on Saturday.

“I mean, we go into Coastal Alabama East this week and they’re struggling little bit, but look at some of the scores,” Russo said. “They played Coastal South a one-run game. They had two chances to beat LBW last week – two one-run games.”

Wallace has won eight of its last 10 games, which is most impressive because the team has been hampered by a number of injuries.

“K.J. Braswell has been playing on a tender ankle all year, but has been an RBI machine,” Russo said of his shortstop, a former Dothan standout with 37 RBIs. “Tatum Bartlett is coming back from a concussion, one of our catchers. Madison Britt, our first baseman, has been out for several weeks now and it looks like it could be two more weeks with a pulled muscle in her back.

“The other day Darian Bell (Ashford) came through. She’s been battling a little bit of a knee injury. We got her back on Thursday and she hit a big grand slam to beat Coastal North.”

The Lady Govs will also be without top pitcher Caroline Capps (9-4 record) for the time being for an undisclosed reason.

“Caroline Capps has been pitching outstanding,” Russo said. “We won’t have her for the next couple of weeks at least.

“Josie Ingle (5-5) will be pitching Game 1 (this week) and Maci Curlee starting Game 2. Anna Grace Hennesy will be getting a bigger role. She’s been doing a good job about of the bullpen for us, just like Maci, so I’m excited to see what they can do. I think they’re ready.”

The Govs have displayed timely hitting and extremely solid defense throughout the season.

Former Providence Christian standout Emma Houston leads the team with nine home runs and former Ashford standout Madison Brown ranks among the best in the state with a .401 batting average.

But it’s the defense that Russo really raves about.

“I can’t tell you how many times Madison Brown, our center fielder, has thrown out runners at the plate to help preserve one-run victories,” Russo said. “K.J. Braswell has been solid at short. Emma Houston has been incredible at second. It’s just been a total team effort.”

Another Dothan product, Kate Hoseid, has been a pleasant surprise to Russo.

“I kind of thought she would be really good, but Kate Hoseid has been outstanding,” Russo said. “We moved her to the two hole (in batting order) and is playing great defense in left field. She’s just an electric-type player who is really exciting to watch.”

The quality depth of the team has been crucial, especially with all of the nagging injuries.

“I love the depth of this team,” Russo said. “That’s why we have a 20-man roster. Before you know it, you need them all.

“We’ve won eight out of 10 and we’re banged up, so I’m pleased. The kids are playing hard. We’re pitching and playing defense and getting some timely hits.”

It sets up well for the Govs as they approach the stretch run of the regular season.

“Like I’ve always said since I’ve been here, one game at a time,” Russo said. “But I’m really pleased with the kids’ effort and everybody is contributing.”