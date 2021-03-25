Wallace Lady Govs split with Bishop State

Wallace College’s softball team split a doubleheader with Bishop State on Thursday, winning the opener 8-0, but losing the nightcap in the final inning 5-4.

In the opener, Caroline Capps pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout with two strikeouts in Wallace’s 8-0 win.

Grayson Laney powered the offense with two doubles and three runs batted in. Madison Brown had two singles. Peyton Rodie had two runs batted in, one of a bases-loaded walk, the other on a sacrifice fly. Emma Houston and Anna Poland both had a hit and a RBI and Darian Bell had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

In the second game, the Govs surged ahead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but gave up two in the top of the seventh on a two-run homer. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out, but a double play ended the Wallace threat and the game.

Poland hit a pair of home runs and drove in three in the game. Asia Jones had three hits, including a double and Rodie hit a solo homer. Grayson Laney added a double and Meagan Smith earned two singles.