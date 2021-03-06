 Skip to main content
Wallace Lady Govs sweep Enterprise State
  • Updated
The Wallace College softball team improved to 16-4 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Enterprise State on Saturday.

Wallace won the first game 14-4 in four innings and took Game 2 13-5 in five innings.

In the opener, Asia Jones homered for the Lady Govs and Josie Ingle got the win in the circle.

In Game 2, Emma Houston blasted two home runs and Meagan Smith got her first college homer.

Robin Tomlin drove in the final run with a double.

Ingle got the win.

