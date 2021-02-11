Wallace Lady Govs sweep Thomas College

Wallace College’s softball team swept Thomas College (Ga.) on Thursday, winning 12-1 and 6-1 to improve to 6-0 on the young season.

In the opener, Caroline Capps, Taylor Clough and Brooke Harrison combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Capps, the winning pitcher, worked 3 1/3 innings and gave up the one hit – a solo homer – and struck out two. Clough worked a perfect inning and Harrison closed it the last two outs – both on strikeouts.

Offensively, Emma Houston was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in and KJ Braswell had a hit and three runs batted in, sparked by a two-run double. Darian Bell and Anna Poland both had a double with Poland driving in a run. Meagan Smith and Madison Brown both added a hit and RBI. Peyton Rodie pitched in a RBI sac fly.

In game two, Mary Michael Burnham and Josie Ingle combined on a seven-inning two-hitter with just one run allowed. Burnham pitched five innings and allowed one hit, one walk and one run, while striking out two. Ingle worked two innings, allowing a hit, while striking out three.

Asia Jones, Carlee Colbert and Braswell had two hits with Jones belting a two-run homer and Braswell a double. Houston hit a solo homer, following Jones’ blast, and also had a RBI ground out. Grayson Laney added a RBI single.