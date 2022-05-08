Wallace, LBW advance to state tournament

The Wallace Govs will open ACCC Tournament play this Friday at 4 p.m. The Govs finished second in the Southern Division and will play Wallace-Hanceville, the third seeded team from the Northern Division

Should the Govs win their opening game, they will play on Saturday at 7 pm. If they lose, they play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

For the first time ever this year’s tournament will be played in Oxford at Choccolocco Park.

Also making the tournament are the LBW Saints of Andalusia. The Saints finished in fifth place in the South and will play in one of the two single elimination, play-in games. LBW will play at 1 p.m. Thursday against Bevill State. Should the Saints win that contest, they will advance to the main draw and play Shelton State at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Chattahoochee Valley of Phenix City won the conference championship, finishing one game ahead of Wallace-Dothan. Coastal Alabama finished third, followed by Coastal Alabama South and LBW.

Shelton State won the North, followed by Snead State, Wallace-Hanceville, Lawson State, and Bevill.

The tournament will begin Thursday afternoon. The championship game is set for next Tuesday, May 17.