Wallace rallies past Snead State

OZARK – Late in the game, the Wallace Govs held a slim 4-3 lead over the Snead State Parsons in the second round of the ACCC Baseball Tournament. Then the eighth happened.

The Govs sent 11 hitters to the plate in that inning and scored seven times. That was enough to propel the Govs to an 11-3 win.

With the victory, the Govs advance to play at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Trouble for the Parsons began as soon as they removed Triston Todorowski. Reliever Michael Myers allowed all three batters he faced to score. The key hit was a two-RBI single from Boris Pena.

Milton Cuyler entered in relief after that and the wheels quickly came off. Cuyler was greeted by a single from Michael Brewer. John Rodriguez then bunted with it going went right back to Cuyler. But instead of an out, Cuyler threw wildly to third base. That allowed two more runs to cross the plate.

Ethan Kavanagh then walked and Chaz Salter reached on an infield single to load the bases. Zane Faulk smacked a double to right field and two more runs scored. It took a third reliever to finally get the third out for the Parsons, but by then the game was well at hand.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, the Govs got a two-RBI single from Brewer to take the lead.