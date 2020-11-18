Wallace signee Brooks Byers returning to Dothan

How people find their way to college sports is often a unique story. That’s certainly the case with Brooks Byers, the latest signee for the Wallace College Govs baseball team.
Byers is a right-handed pitcher from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., just outside of Daytona Beach. When the high school senior enrolls at Wallace next year, it will mark the second time he has lived in the Circle City.
“I was born in Memphis, but when I was about three years old we moved to Dothan,” Byers said. “Then in 2011 my dad got a job offer in Daytona Beach and we have been there ever since.”
But the story goes deeper than that. Byers remained friends with Max Burgreen, son of Wallace head baseball coach Mackey Sasser, so he was already aware of the Wallace Govs.
And there is one other thing that happened strictly by coincidence.
“There was this kid at my high school named Dalton Hurst," Byers explained. "One day I saw him wearing a Wallace t-shirt. I asked him how he knew about Wallace. He told me ‘my dad coaches there.’”
Turns out Dalton is the son of Phillip Hurst, who at the time was an assistant coach for the Govs.
“So Dalton helped me get in touch with Wallace and that’s how I ended up here,” Byers said.
At 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, it appears the Govs are getting a very good right-handed pitcher. His fastball has been clocked at 91 mph and he has a very good slider that averages around 82-83 mph.
Playing summer ball this past season, he only gave up two runs in 29 innings. Things were even better during his junior season of high school. He didn’t give up a single earned run 18 innings of work.
“We’re getting a really good athlete, not just a good baseball player,” Wallace assistant coach Niko Buentello said. “The high school he played for is known for having a good baseball program. A lot of their guys go on to play at a higher level.
"Plus, he played for a really good for a really good travel ball team this summer. So, he’s has already faced some of the best athletes. I expect him to come in and contribute immediately for us.”
“I am a competitor and I will be a good teammate,” Byers answered when asked what he brings to the team. “Plus, I really love to play baseball.”
