Wallace signee Brooks Byers returning to Dothan

How people find their way to college sports is often a unique story. That’s certainly the case with Brooks Byers, the latest signee for the Wallace College Govs baseball team.

Byers is a right-handed pitcher from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., just outside of Daytona Beach. When the high school senior enrolls at Wallace next year, it will mark the second time he has lived in the Circle City.

“I was born in Memphis, but when I was about three years old we moved to Dothan,” Byers said. “Then in 2011 my dad got a job offer in Daytona Beach and we have been there ever since.”

But the story goes deeper than that. Byers remained friends with Max Burgreen, son of Wallace head baseball coach Mackey Sasser, so he was already aware of the Wallace Govs.

And there is one other thing that happened strictly by coincidence.

“There was this kid at my high school named Dalton Hurst," Byers explained. "One day I saw him wearing a Wallace t-shirt. I asked him how he knew about Wallace. He told me ‘my dad coaches there.’”

Turns out Dalton is the son of Phillip Hurst, who at the time was an assistant coach for the Govs.