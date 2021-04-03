Wallace Softball: Jones' game-winner gives Lady Govs doubleheader split

Former Cottonwood star Asia Jones delivered a walk-off RBI double to score Maddie Brown in the bottom of the seventh to give the Wallace College softball team a 4-3 win over Lurleen B. Wallace in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at the Wallace campus.

LBW won the opener 11-0.

In the second game, Wallace trailed 3-2 going to the bottom of the sixth but tied it. Anna Poland walked and Grayson Laney was hit by a pitch. Peyton Rodie then singled to center to score Poland to tie the game at 3-3.

The Lady Govs then won it in the bottom of the seventh. Brown opened the frame with a single and KJ Braswell followed with another single before Jones belted a 2-2 pitch for the game-ending RBI double.

Jones finished the game with two hits. Laney earned a RBI double and Rodie had her run-scoring single. Carlee Colbert and Emma Houston both added a double.

Josie Ingle was Wallace’s winning pitcher, striking out six in 5 2/3 relief innings. She allowed three hits and one run, which was unearned.

In the first game, Wallace was held to three hits – all singles -- by LBW pitcher Sydni Garrett, a former player at Charles Henderson High School in Troy. Jones had two hits and Rodie one.

LBW scored one in the first, two in the second and blew it open with four in both the fifth and sixth innings.