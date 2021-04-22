Wallace softball sweeps Coastal Alabama East

Wallace College pitchers Caroline Capps and Josie Ingle dominated in the circle to lead the Lady Govs to a sweep of Coastal Alabama East Thursday at the Wallace campus, 8-1 and 8-0.

Capps worked the opener, allowing five hits and one run over seven innings with four strikeouts and four walks. Inge pitched the second game and fired a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Offensively in game one, Wallace scored three in the bottom of the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth. Emma Houston was 2-for-2 with a homer and three runs batted in and Peyton Rodie was 2-for-3 with a solo home. Halie Jones earned two doubles and KJ Braswell, Asia Jones and Madison Brown all had a hit and RBI each.

In game two, the Lady Govs quickly ended any suspense, scoring five in the first and three in the second in rolling to the win. Houston had another two hits, including another homer, with two RBI and Rodie also had two hits, both doubles, with two RBI. Grayson Laney belted a homer and drove in two runs and Anna Poland had a hit and RBI.