Wallace splits with Bishop State

OZARK – Spotting a team a six-run lead is never a good idea. The Wallace Govs found that out Saturday afternoon in the first game of their doubleheader against Bishop State at Eagle Stadium.

Out of the gate, the Wildcats jumped on the Govs for five runs and then tacked on another in the third during a 6-5 win.

The Govs also spotted the Wildcats a two-run lead in the second game. But two runs proved not to be enough as Wallace came back to win 4-2.

“Overall, I thought we played pretty good today.” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “We just had that one really bad inning.”

By bad, it was really bad. Wallace starting pitcher Carlos Nolasco never made it out of the first. In fact, Nolasco didn’t get a single out. The first six Wildcat batters all reached on base hits, including a lead-off homer by Tyrese Rooks. After facing six hitters, Nolasco was taken out and by the time the inning came to a close, the Wildcats had sent 13 batters to the plate and scored five times.

Bishop scored its final run of the game in the third inning off a solo homer by Cole Berry. That proved to a very big run.

That’s because the Govs slowly clawed their way back into it. Wallace scored one run in the fourth on an RBI single by Zane Faulk and two in the fifth on a two-run homer by Faulk to cut the lead in half.

The Govs got even closer in the sixth when they got four hits, including RBI singles by Isiah Hernandez and Gio Ferraro. Wallace might have been able to tie the game had a runner not been thrown out attempting to steal third base. The Govs would not get any closer.

Game two started much better for Wallace as both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings. Wallace starter Dakota Copeland was replaced after the third inning due to a pitch restriction while rehabbing from an injury.

So Ben Steward began the fourth for the Govs.

Things didn’t start out so good for Steward. He gave up a lead-off single to the first batter he faced, and that was immediately followed by a Gage Miller two-homer deep over the wall at Eagle Stadium. But after that Steward settled down and did not allow another run.

This time the Bishop lead was very short-lived. In the bottom of the inning, Chaz Salter doubled down the left field line and later came home on RBI ground out by Faulk. Headland’s Jake Killingsworth then tied the game with a solo homer to left field.

A home run by Ferrero to lead off the bottom of the fifth gave the Govs their first lead of the day. Faulk later hit an RBI single to give the Govs an insurance run.

Steward got the win for the Govs, while Cole English came on to get the final out to earn the save.

The two games marked the first time this year the Govs were able to play a doubleheader and not make a single error. Wallace is now 15-11 overall and 5-3 in conference play after taking 3-of-4 from Bishop.

The Govs are scheduled to host LBW Thursday afternoon at Wallace.