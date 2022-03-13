Wallace swept by Coastal Alabama South

All the momentum the Wallace Govs had going after winning their first two conference games on the road this past Thursday quickly vanished Sunday afternoon at home.

The Coastal Alabama South Sun Chiefs reversed the Govs fortunes by sweeping Wallace on their own home field.

In both games the Chiefs jumped out to big leads and the Govs weren’t able to recover. Wallace fell behind 6-0 in game one and went on to drop that game 9-3. In game two, the Chiefs jumped out to an 8-0 lead and went on to win 13-6.

“What got us beat was too many 3-2 counts and too many walks,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Then when it seemed we were about to get something going, we hit into a double play.”

Starting pitching was a problem for the Govs in both games. In the second game, Brice Dilmore only lasted 2 2/3 innings before being replaced. In that short outing, Dilmore did strike out four, but he also walked two and gave up four runs.

Even though the Govs trailed 8-0 in the fifth inning, they managed to get back in the contest. The Govs sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and scored six runs. Wallace got five hits in the inning while the Chiefs committed two errors, walked two, hit a batter, and a run scored on a wild pitch. Going into the sixth, the Govs only trailed by two runs, 8-6.

But any hope of a Wallace comeback quickly vanished when the Sun Chiefs got two of those runs back in the top of the sixth. And for good measure, the Chiefs tacked on three additional runs in the seventh to put the game away.

In game one, Sun Chief starter Trace Goforth pitched a scoreless 3 2/3 innings out of the gate, while Wallace starter Carlos Nolasco surrendered two home run balls, five hits and three walks and didn’t manage to get a single out in the third before being replaced.

The Sun Chiefs scored their first two runs in the top of the second inning on two completely opposite ways. Run number was a solo homer Preston Welchel, while a perfectly placed bunt single from Logan Kreske plated the second run.

Then in the second inning, Nolasco gave up a two-run home to Allen Grier. An RBI ground out from Hunter Odon and an RBI single to left field by Kayne plated the next two, putting the Chiefs up 6-0.

All the Gov runs came courtesy of Headland native Jake Killingsworth. His RBI single in the fourth plated Zane Faulk, who reached base on a walk. Two innings later, Killingsworth belted a two-run homer over the fence in centerfield. Faulk had tripled in front of the homer.

The Govs will play at home tomorrow afternoon in a nonconference affair against ABAC. Bishop State will come to town Saturday in conference play.