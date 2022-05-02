Wallace takes ugly win over Central Alabama

To look at the final box score, it looks a dramatic end to a well-played game. It wasn’t.

Yes, the Wallace College Govs beat the Central Alabama Community College Trojans 6-5 in a non-conference, nine inning game. And yes, the end of the game came on a walk-off hit. But getting to that point was anything but a well-played textbook game. In fact, the game was filled with more walks, hit batters, and infield popups than hits.

Here’s how the game unfolded. Wallace went into the ninth inning leading 5-3. But Govs reliever Bryce Dillmore gave up three hits and a walk to tie the game. The runs came on run scoring singles by Hayden Grier and Brooks Short.

But in the bottom of the ninth, Central pitcher Jakob Zito, the ninth pitcher of the game used by the Trojans, easily got the first two Govs out on infield popups. But then Jake Killingsworth connected for a solid single to centerfield.

Immediately afterwards, Kade Snell was also able to time Zito’s “batting practice pitch.” Snell hit a long fly ball to deep right field just off the right fielder’s glove and off the fence. That allowed Killingsworth to score all the way from first base and end the game.

“I had only gotten one at-bat in the game since I came in to pinch hit,” Snell said. “So after watching our first two batters I was able to time his slow batting practice pitch. I actually thought it was gone when I hit it.”

As for how well this game was not well played, Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said, “The best thing about this game is we got a win. It was really sloppy. I hope we can turn it up tomorrow when we get back into conference play.”

Here’s what Sasser was talking about.

The Trojans scored their first three runs without the benefit of a hit. A run in the first scored on a first and third double steal of home after the batter reached when he was hit by a pitch. The same thing happened in the second inning, only the batter had reached base on a walk. Run number three in the third inning came on a bases loaded walk.

Wallace scored two runs on a bottom of the second — again without the benefit of a hit. Callin Smith scored on a wild pitch and Don Williams on a bases-loaded walk.

The Govs were able to tie the game in the fourth inning when Michael Machin doubled and later came home on a routine ground out.

The Govs are back in action Wednesday at home against Wallace-Selma in a doubleheader in the final home games of Sasser’s 25-year career with the Govs.

The Govs end the regular season Thursday with a doubleheader in Selma.