Wallace wins opener, falls in second game

The Warhawks did add a single run in the sixth on a homer by Carson Brannon, and two additional runs in the seventh. The Govs only managed two runs in the game – both in the fourth on a two-RBI single from Calin Smith.

“It’s a shame this late in the season I’m still having tryouts for the bullpen,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “But our bullpen can’t throw strikes and we can’t get anybody out.”

Offensively, Sasser said “I think we are getting a little tired. Our swings are starting to get long and we’ve got to go back to work on shortening them up.”

The Warhawks kept the first game with Wallace close, but just couldn’t get over the hump.

After the Govs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Warhawks managed to tie the game with single runs in the second and third. The problem was that was all the scoring they could manage while the Govs kept adding on, earning single runs in each of the next four innings to account for the final score.

In the third inning, Ethan Kavanagh scored on a ground out from Ryan Tomlin.

In the fourth inning, a bases loaded walk to Kavanagh forced in the fourth run of the game.