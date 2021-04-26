Wallace wins opener, falls in second game

What happened at the beginning of game two was just a precursor of things to come.
Wallace starting pitcher Chase Wilkerson had to come out of the game after getting just one out in the Govs game against the Coastal Alabama East Warhawks. In his last outing, Wilkerson tossed a no-hitter. But in this game, he was suffering from a sore arm from the get-go.
For four innings, the bullpen did its job, protecting a 2-0 lead. But in the fifth inning the Warhawks broke through for four runs and went on win 7-2.
Earlier, the Govs won game one 6-2 to earn a split on the day and in the conference series.
After Wilkerson had to unexpectedly exit, Ben Steward was called on to fill the gap and he didn’t allow a run in the first four innings. But in the fifth, Steward gave up a single and two walks to load the bases.
Caden Wagner then replaced him, and that’s when the scoring began. Daniel Phillips greeted Wagner with an RBI single. Wagner walked Sam Lacher to force in a run and uncorked a wild pitch to score the third run. Noah Phillips plated the final run with an RBI single to left.
It could have been worse, but Coastal Alabama East had a runner thrown out at home plate. But after the fifth inning, the Warhawks led 4-2 and that was all they needed.
The Warhawks did add a single run in the sixth on a homer by Carson Brannon, and two additional runs in the seventh. The Govs only managed two runs in the game – both in the fourth on a two-RBI single from Calin Smith.
“It’s a shame this late in the season I’m still having tryouts for the bullpen,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “But our bullpen can’t throw strikes and we can’t get anybody out.”
Offensively, Sasser said “I think we are getting a little tired. Our swings are starting to get long and we’ve got to go back to work on shortening them up.”
The Warhawks kept the first game with Wallace close, but just couldn’t get over the hump.
After the Govs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Warhawks managed to tie the game with single runs in the second and third. The problem was that was all the scoring they could manage while the Govs kept adding on, earning single runs in each of the next four innings to account for the final score.
In the third inning, Ethan Kavanagh scored on a ground out from Ryan Tomlin.
In the fourth inning, a bases loaded walk to Kavanagh forced in the fourth run of the game.
In the fifth, Myles While singled to right field to plate Zane Faulk, who had doubled.
Faulk knocked in the final run in the sixth with a RBI single to centerfield.
Dakota Copeland pitched five innings to earn the win. He struck out four and gave up only one walk. Diego Arredondo pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
The Govs end the regular season this week against Chattahoochee Valley in a series will determine the conference championship. The teams play in Phenix City on Thursday and in Dothan on Saturday.