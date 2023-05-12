The Wallace Governors baseball team arrived in Oxford Thursday and received some hardware before stepping on the field for competition.

They hope to leave with more hardware after a few victories.

Prior to playing Snead State on Thursday at Choccolocco Park, Govs standout player and Wicksburg High graduate Kade Snell was announced as the Alabama Community College Conference Southern Division Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

In addition, first year head coach Ryan Ihle was named Coach of the Year.

Snell, a sophomore, said he dreamed big and always thought the awards were possible

“I always thought it would be a cool accomplishment and it is,” he said. “It was amazing holding those two trophies, but I’m ready to hold the big one. I’m ready to hold Team of the Year trophy.”

Snell was referring to the championship trophy following the conclusion of this weekend’s ACCC State Tournament in Oxford.

A dynamic two-way player, Snell, an Alabama signee, was dominating this season on the pitching mound and at the plate.

Entering the state tournament, the left-hander pitcher had an 8-0 record and a 1.36 earned run average. He earned 75 strikeouts and only issued 17 walks in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

At the plate, Snell hit a sparkling .392 (67 hits in 171 official at-bats) with a .455 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage. He belted 12 homers and 11 doubles, while driving in 64 runs. He also stole nine bases.

Ihle, who took over as head coach after the long, distinguished career of Mackey Sasser, guided the Govs to an 38-17 record during the season, including 24-8 in conference play, in his first year as the coach. He directed a relatively young Govs team to the Southern Division regular-season title and to one of the top seeds in this week’s ACCC State Tournament.